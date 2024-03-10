The 76ers (35-28) are Big Apple bound, visiting the New York Knicks (37-26) for a two-game set at Madison Square Garden on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Sixers will look to snap a three-game skid during a significantly shorthanded stretch, most recently falling to the New Orleans Pelicans (38-25), 103-95, Friday at home.

After a slow start, the Sixers bounced back for a strong second half punctuated by a 34-19 advantage in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell just short.

Buddy Hield believes his team can ride the momentum built in Friday’s second half into the road trip ahead:

“We know we’re going to The Garden, they’re going to be loud, they’re going to be ready to compete,” Hield said following Saturday’s practice. “If we come with the same intensity that we came with in the third quarter and the fourth quarter (on Friday), we’ll be fine.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the Knicks hold the No. 4 spot in the East, while the Sixers sit at No. 7. Just 2.0 games separate seeds four through seven.

“We know what’s at stake,” Hield added. “Looking at the standings, we’re all bundled up. We get a chance to close the gap.”

Following Sunday and Tuesday’s matchups at Madison Square Garden, the Sixers will close their three-game trip at Milwaukee Thursday.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Knicks are 4-4 in their last eight games, and won their most recent outing, hosting Orlando Friday, 98-74.

All-Star Jalen Brunson, who returned to the floor (bruised left knee) Friday, led his team in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks in 36 minutes of play.

The Knicks led Friday’s contest throughout, and Orlando’s 74 points marked the lowest points total scored by an NBA team this season.

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring this season, averaging 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-high 6.5 assists per game.

The Knicks also remain shorthanded, as Brunson’s fellow All-Star Julius Randle (right shoulder dislocation) has not played since Jan. 27, when New York notched a 125-109 win over the Miami Heat. OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery) has also been out since then.

SIXERS/KNICKS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) remain out Sunday for Philadelphia.

New York’s Randle, Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) are also out.

FRIDAY’S KEY CONTRIBUTORS

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 21 points, plus 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block in his 39 minutes of play Friday.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre totalled 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in his 34 minutes of play.

Paul Reed

Reed notched a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double (his 11 boards marked a team-high), plus two assists, a steal, and three blocks in a bench-high 27 minutes.

Cam Payne

Payne added 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting, plus four assists in 23 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Coach Nick Nurse on attacking the schedule ahead, one game at a time…

“You go into each game trying to figure out how to execute, and how to get yourself in position to give yourself a chance to win. Everybody’s jostling positions now, and it’s getting interesting. It’s going to be a battle, and I want us to be part of that battle.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s game is a 7 p.m. ET start in New York City.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS