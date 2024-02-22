The 76ers (32-22) are back from the All-Star break and set to tip off a three-game homestand by hosting the New York Knicks (33-22) Thursday in South Philadelphia.

As the team gathered for Wednesday’s practice in Camden, it featured some new faces, as new Sixer and hometown hero Kyle Lowry, alongside 10-day contract signee Darius Bazley participated in full.

Lowry, an 18-year NBA veteran, discussed his excitement to play for his home team for the first time:

“It was an opportunity to play with a great team, play with some great players. Help Tyrese Maxey get better, and help Joel Embiid continue to be as dominant as he has been. It’s an exciting time.”

He’s also ready to embrace his role on the road ahead.

"My job is to make sure this team gets to a point where they haven't been in a while. My job is to do everything I need to do to make this team & this organization better - no matter what the role is, what the minutes are, what the situation is."

During Lowry’s 37 games with the Miami Heat to start the season, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

After missing time ahead of the break, De’Anthony Melton, Nico Batum, and Tobias Harris all participated in Wednesday’s practice.

The Sixers’ next four games feature each of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Following Thursday’s matchup with No. 4 New York, the Sixers will host the No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) Friday and No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) Sunday, before heading back out on the road to visit the No. 1 Boston Celtics (43-12) Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 5 spot in the East.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Knicks will be looking to bounce back post-break, after dropping their last four games ahead of All-Star weekend. New York fell to Orlando in its most recent outing, a 118-100 loss on Feb. 14 in Orlando.

First-time All-Star Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks in that outing, finishing with 33 points, six assists, and two steals. In his All-Star debut over the weekend, Brunson finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 17 minutes of play.

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring this season, averaging 27.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Fellow New York All-Star Julius Randle - who was sidelined from the All-Star Game itself due to a shoulder injury - has averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season.

Randle has been out since appearing in New York’s Jan. 27 win over the Miami Heat.

SIXERS/KNICKS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and Melton (lumbar spine stress response) remain out Thursday for Philadelphia. Nico Batum (left hamstring strain) is questionable.

Randle (dislocated right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery), and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) are out for New York. Bojan Bogdanovic (sore left calf) and Isaiah Hartenstein (left achilles tendinopathy) are probable.

Maxey finished his All-Star debut with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists in his 17 minutes of play.

He also participated in All-Star Saturday night, participating in the Skills Challenge alongside Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Lowry on teaming up with Maxey:

“He has a great spirit. He has a great joy about himself. His overall professionalism, his overall aura is good. He’s always happy, always energized, always special. You don’t get a chance to be around many guys like that.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s game is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

