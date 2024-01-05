The 76ers (23-10) face the New York Knicks (19-15) for the first time this season on Friday night in Philadelphia. It’s the second of three home games this week for the Sixers, who will turn around and host the Utah Jazz (16-19) on Saturday night.

The Sixers and Knicks will also play one another on Feb. 22 (PHI), March 10 (NY), and March 12 (NY).

On Tuesday, Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers’ lineup after a four-game absence due to an ankle sprain and notched a triple-double (31-15-10) in three quarters against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers led by as many as 31 in a 110-97 win.

The NBA announced Thursday the first fan returns of 2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Embiid came in second among Eastern Conference frontcourt players and Tyrese Maxey was fifth in the backcourt. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters.

"I think he's making a great case,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said of Maxey. “I think everybody's certainly seen yet another big step up for him. And, for me, I put a lot of stock in where your team is in the standings. I know not a lot of people talk about that, but for me, that's like way up there. You start at the top and you start looking at who's impacting the teams that are winning big time... His numbers say that he's really close, or there. Our team success I think has a lot to do with it, so I think he's making a very, very strong case."

Of the four guards currently ahead of Maxey, only one plays for a team with a better record, first-year Milwaukee Buck Damian Lillard.

Rebounding figures to be a key for the Sixers against the Knicks, who lead the NBA in rebounding percentage and rank second in second-chance points per contest.

But veteran Patrick Beverley knows it’s always important:

"My biggest key to my team is to always win the rebounding game,” said Beverley. “We win the rebounding game, we give ourselves a chance to win a ton of games. That's what the NBA is about. A lot of people don't talk about it, but most teams who win the rebounding game really win the game, so that's been my focus this year."

Philadelphia is 16-1 this season with equal or more rebounds than their opponent.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

New York (19-15) also played the Bulls most recently, a 116-100 home victory on Wednesday. Julius Randle (35 points) and Jalen Brunson (31 points) led the way, while Isaiah Hartenstein posted a game-high 20 rebounds and five blocked shots on top of his 10 points as the starting center. Mitchell Robinson, who had started the first 21 games of the season, had ankle surgery in December.

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring at 25.7 points per game, with Randle not far behind with a 24.4 scoring average.

OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn were acquired in a trade from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30 in exchange for R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second round draft pick. Anunoby scored 17 points against Minnesota in his Knicks debut on New Year’s Day.

The Knicks roster features four former Villanova Wildcats in Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Ryan Arcidiacono. All four players were on the school’s 2016 championship team, with Brunson and DiVincenzo (redshirt in 2016) winning it again in 2018.

Prior to a pair of victories at The Garden, New York dropped all three games (OKC, ORL, IND) on their most recent road trip.

76ERS-KNICKS INJURY REPORT

De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine soreness) is out again for the Sixers, while Robert Covington (left knee effusion) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) are both questionable.

Melton missed only his second game of the season on Tuesday against Chicago, and the Sixers utilized a starting lineup of Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Nico Batum, and Embiid.

"Everyone is just finding ways to stay tuned and stay ready,” Beverley said following Thursday’s practice. “Collectively, as a unit. I think that's where our strength comes - in numbers. Actually in numbers. I think we have like eight, nine starters [and] 11, 12, 13 guys that can play significant minutes. That's always a plus on any team."

Robinson (left ankle surgery) remains out for the Knicks and Flynn (right ankle sprain) is questionable to make his team debut.

TUESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Tuesday against Chicago was Embiid’s second triple-double of the season in only three quarters of play (Nov. 27 vs. LAL), finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in 31 minutes and 27 seconds. It was the seventh triple-double of his career.

He shot 10-for-20 from the floor, 2-for-5 from 3-point range, and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line, while adding a steal and two blocks defensively.

Tyrese Maxey

In 29 minutes of play, Maxey drilled a game-high four 3-pointers (4-7 3fg) en route to 20 points and five assists on the night.

Tobias Harris

Harris netted 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and added eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre scored 13 of his 16 points in the first quarter against the Bulls. He shot 5-for-8 from the field, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 from the foul line in 27 total minutes across only three quarters of action.

QUOTE TO NOTE

MVP and six-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid on Tyrese Maxey’s All-Star case…

"He should definitely be a [All-Star] starter. He's been consistent all season, carrying us, doing whatever it takes. And we're winning, so that counts for something. He deserves to be an All-Star, especially a starter."

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday night’s contest is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS