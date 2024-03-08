The 76ers (35-27) host the New Orleans Pelicans (37-25) during the NBA’s eight-game slate on Friday night.

It marks the second of the two meetings between the Sixers and Pelicans this season. New Orleans won the Nov. 29 matchup, 124-114, behind 33 points (11-12 fg, 11-12 ft), eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals from Zion Williamson. Joel Embiid missed his second game of the season at the time with an illness, but Tyrese Maxey matched Williamson’s 33 points.

Most recently, the Sixers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday by a final score of 115-109, in the absence of Embiid, Maxey, Kyle Lowry (rest), De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington. Paul Reed posted his fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the starting center.

“Listen, I think the fourth quarter turned into a pretty physical game,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said postgame. “We didn’t seem to be able to play through some of the contact. I thought we had some decent chances at the rim. They obviously did. They obviously shot a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter as well. They obviously rebounded when we did make them miss.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Pelicans (37-25) have been off since Tuesday, when they notched an emphatic 139-98 road win in Toronto. In the victory, Trey Murphy III became the seventh player in NBA history to make 10-plus threes in a game as a reserve. Murphy III went 10-for-14 from long distance en route to a season-high 34 points.

Zion Williamson (22.0 ppg) and Brandon Ingram (21.7 ppg) lead New Orleans in scoring, while Jonas Valančiūnas averages a team-high 9.5 rebounds per contest. CJ McCollum averages 18.7 points per game, while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

76ERS-PELICANS INJURY REPORT

While Kyle Lowry is expected to return to the lineup, the following Sixers remain out: Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Tyrese Maxey (concussion), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).

Dyson Daniels (left knee meniscectomy) is the lone player out with an injury for New Orleans.

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Six 76ers scored at least 10 points against the Grizzlies:

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 25 points, four rebounds, two steals

Paul Reed: 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks

Cam Payne: 16 points, five rebounds, four assists

Buddy Hield: 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals

Nico Batum: 10 points, six rebounds

Jeff Dowtin Jr.: 10 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals

QUOTE TO NOTE

Kelly Oubre Jr. on what he saw out of Jeff Dowtin Jr. in his home debut…

“I remember Jeff [Dowtin Jr.], man. Jeff was in Toronto [last season] cooking the whole East. He’s had a journey coming from the G League, like that’s a grind. For him to just come out here and stay poised and be able to do what coach needs him to do, that says a lot about him as a player and as a professional. So, I'm really proud of him. I love the pace he plays with. I just love how he’s composed. He attacks when he needs to attack, he gets guys open when he needs to get guys open, and I think he has a place in this league. I just want him to continue to use this game and gain more and more confidence, and realize that he belongs here.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. ET in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

