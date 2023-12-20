In a midweek matchup, the 76ers (18-8) - currently third in the Eastern Conference - welcome the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) to Philadelphia.

The game marks the second of three straight at home for the Sixers, who will host Toronto on Friday before heading out on a four-game holiday road trip that begins in Miami on Christmas (8 p.m. ET).

The first of the two meetings between Philadelphia and Minnesota this season was Nov. 22, a 112-99 home win for the Timberwolves. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (left hip soreness) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Sixers fell to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 108-104, bringing an end to their six-game win streak. With a game-high 40 points and 14 rebounds, Embiid extended his 30-plus point, 10-plus rebound streak to 11 games.

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (29 points, five 3-pointers) combined for 69 points against Chicago.

“He gave us a chance late there in the fourth,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said of Maxey. “I thought that the second unit came in and fought much harder in the fourth quarter, and again gave us a chance there, just didn’t quite get it done.”

“Joel [Embiid] was just on me about shooting the three,” said Maxey. “There were a couple of times where they were in a drop and he was like ‘You have to shoot it, you have to take them, and you have to take more of them.’ Him and Coach Nurse were on me about that, so I did that.”

The Sixers hold the second-best offensive rating in the NBA (121.4). Minnesota boasts the top defensive rating (106.8).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Timberwolves (20-5) overcame a 17-point deficit last time out for a 112-108 road win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 32 points (13-25 fg, 2-9 3fg, 4-4 ft) with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocked shots. In a 35-25 fourth quarter, Edwards scored 10 points, including a banked 14-footer for a 109-106 lead with 26.7 seconds remaining.

Edwards averages a team-high 24.6 points per game. Three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns holds per-game averages of 22.2 points and 9.5 rebounds, while three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and fellow three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert posts 12.6 points, a team-high 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per contest.

76ERS-TIMBERWOLVES INJURY REPORT

Philadelphia’s Nico Batum, who was sidelined down the stretch of the Bulls game, is out with a right hamstring strain.

Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) - who did not play Monday - and Robert Covington (illness) are questionable.

MONDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

In his fourth 40-point game this month alone (fifth this season), Embiid shot 15-for-28 from the field, 2-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 8-for-9 from the foul line in 37 minutes. He added a game-high 14 rebounds, plus six assists and two blocks.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 29 points (9-23 fg, 5-11 3fg, 6-6 ft) with five rebounds, a team-leading eight assists, and one steal in a team-high 39 minutes.

Paul Reed

In 12 minutes off the bench, Reed added eight points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

QUOTES TO NOTE

Kelly Oubre Jr. on why he thinks playing in Philadelphia has been such a good fit for players like himself and Patrick Beverley…

“It’s just a place for dogs, honestly. Me and Pat are a lot the same. We operate on love, but we also operate on just going to get it. I think that the city really appreciates that and we appreciate them because we’re all one of a kind.”

Beverley, who on Thursday surprised 10 youth members from NOMO (New Options More Opportunities) with $500 SNIPES gift cards and guided the kids on a shopping spree throughout the store, on why it’s important for him to give back to the community…

“I just figured, if I was to be in the NBA, I wanted to give something back. Pay my small duty to humans and society… I’ve always been the giving type. I grew up in a household where we had to work for everything, and I figured if I got a ton of money, I was going to give back any chance I got. And I’ve been fortunate.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s showdown is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS