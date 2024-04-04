Joel Embiid made his triumphant return to the Philadelphia 76ers (41-35) in a 109-105 home win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Now, the Sixers embark on their final road trip of the regular season, which begins with a pivotal Thursday matchup against the Miami Heat (42-33).

Returning from a 29-game absence, Embiid scored 24 points and shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line in 29 minutes of play. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.

“I mean, it’s everything,” Oubre Jr. said of Embiid being back in the fold. “The hype is real. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and that we’ve ever seen.”

A sellout crowd welcomed back the MVP from pregame warmups through the final buzzer, and he appreciated the moment:

“It means a lot,” Embiid said postgame. “Going back to the fans, that’s one reason why I always play - even when I’m not at my best - because I’ve been in this city for a long time and the love and the passion… I’ve always been passionate, but when you have fans like that behind you, it just makes you want to play through anything. Because that’s Philly. You’ve got to be tough, and I think I’m pretty tough. But that also translates to what they mean and their support, and what they mean to us is unimaginable. They mean a lot and we’re going to need their support because we’ve got a long road ahead of us.”

Miami currently sits 1.5 games ahead of No. 8 Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings, and pulled ahead of Indiana for the No. 6 spot Wednesday after a Pacers’ loss in Brooklyn. A Sixers win Thursday would produce a 2-2 split in the regular season series with Miami.

The Heat won on Christmas (119-113 at MIA) and Valentine’s Day (109-104 at PHI), before the Sixers got one back in the most recent outing, a 98-91 result on March 18 in Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers last time with 30 points.

Maxey also scored 30 points for the Sixers in the Feb. 14 contest, while teammates Buddy Hield (22 points, 10 assists) and Paul Reed (18 points, 12 rebounds) each notched a double-double. The game featured 21 lead changes and 15 ties. During the Heat’s home win on Christmas night, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. posted 31 points and 10 rebounds in 39:29 of action - all of which remain career-high totals.

Neither Embiid nor Miami’s Jimmy Butler suited up for any of the first three games.

Following Thursday’s game, the Sixers play a road back-to-back at Memphis and San Antonio over the weekend.

The Heat will head out to visit Houston on Friday and Indiana on Sunday. Their upcoming three-game road trip concludes Tuesday in Atlanta.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Heat (42-33) held off the Knicks Tuesday in Miami, winning 109-99. Miami hit 17 threes (17-of-38, .447) and was led by Terry Rozier’s game-high 34 points (10-15 fg, 8-11 3fg, 6-6 ft). Rozier has averaged 16.8 points per game in a Heat uniform since being acquired from Charlotte in a Jan. 23 trade that involved now-76er Kyle Lowry.

Jimmy Butler (21.0 ppg), Tyler Herro (20.8 ppg), and Bam Adebayo (19.7 ppg) lead the Heat in scoring, but Herro has been limited to 36 games played due to injury.

The Heat are 7-3 in their past 10 games. The current stretch includes the loss in Philadelphia last month, as well as 37 and 60-point victories over Cleveland and Portland, respectively.

76ERS-HEAT INJURY REPORT

The Sixers listed Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) as questionable on the Wednesday evening injury report ahead of Thursday’s game in Miami. Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee hyperextension), and Mo Bamba (illness) are also questionable. Bamba did not play Tuesday, and Maxey has missed the past two contests. Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise/illness) and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) remain out Thursday.

Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery) remain out for the Heat. Kevin Love played 15-plus minutes Tuesday in his return from a 16-game absence (right heel bruise) and tallied eight points, three rebounds, and three assists against New York.

TUESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Playing his first game since Jan. 30, Embiid shot 6-for-14 from the floor in addition to making all 12 of his free throws in a 24-point performance.

Embiid added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 29 minutes of action.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. tallied a game-high 25 points (8-16 fg, 4-7 3fg, 5-5 ft) with six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in 37 minutes.

Tobias Harris

In 35 minutes of play, Harris shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a block.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Kelly Oubre Jr. on his thoughts when he found out Embiid was returning…

“My heart dropped, because I was scared for the other team.”

