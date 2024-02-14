The 76ers (32-21) will play their final pre-All-Star break matchup Wednesday at home, hosting the Miami Heat (29-25).

The Sixers will seek their third straight win, after beating the Wizards, 119-113, Friday and Cavaliers, 123-121, Monday on the road.

En route to a perfect 2-0 road trip while significantly undermanned, the available 76ers across the roster made their mark.

Newcomers Buddy Hield and Cam Payne, who joined the Sixers at the trade deadline, each played key roles in both wins. With three games as 76ers under their belts already, Hield and Payne took the practice floor in Camden for the first time Tuesday.

“It was a pretty informative practice,” Payne said following practice. “This was my first time being in here - it’s super nice! I had a good time.”

After his first career double-double in Saturday’s win over Washington (19 pts, 10 reb), Ricky Council IV had another big performance for the Sixers in Monday’s win.

The rookie finished with eight points and five rebounds in 21 minutes, including two clutch free throws in the competitive fourth quarter’s final minutes.

“I was like, this is the moment I’ve been waiting for, honestly,” Council reflected on making both foul shots. “That's exactly what I said to myself. Big shot to help us beat the No. 2 team in the East? I wanted those bad."

Council added at Tuesday’s practice that despite the All-Star break just days away, he has every intention of staying in the gym as much as possible:

“I had a good two game stretch, I have to keep it going. I’ve just gotta stay ready.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Heat (29-25) will be facing the second night of a back-to-back, after winning big over the Bucks, 123-97, Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Nikola Jovic scored a career-and-team-high 24 points Tuesday, plus seven rebounds and three assists. Duncan Robinson finished with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block in the win.

Jimmy Butler has led Miami in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game, plus 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Tyler Herro has averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

During his time with the Heat, now-76er Kyle Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in his 37 appearances (35 starts).

Butler (personal reasons) has been out this week. Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation), Terry Rozier (right knee sprain), and Dru Smith (right knee surgery) also missed Tuesday’s matchup with the Bucks.

SIXERS INJURY REPORT

Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Tobias Harris (left hip impingement), and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) remain out Wednesday.

MONDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Buddy Hield

Hield finished with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and a steal on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 shooting from long range.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre scored a team-high-tying 24 points, plus three rebounds, an assist, two steals, and a block, shooting 10-for-14 overall and 2-for-3 from deep.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey totalled 22 points, four rebounds, and a team-high nine assists in his game-high 42 minutes of play.

KJ Martin

In his first start as a Sixer, Martin shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and an assist in his 26 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Payne discussing Maxey:

“Man, he’s tough. Shoutout to him being an All-Star. His pace of the game is amazing. He has a great feel for the game. He’s amazing”

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

