The 76ers (11-5) are back home for a single-game stop Monday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (10-7).

The Sixers will look to keep a good thing going after a strong showing in Oklahoma City Saturday, notching a 127-123 victory over the Thunder (11-5), subsequently snapping OKC’s six-game winning streak.

Monday’s matchup marks the first of two meetings with the Lakers and 19-time All-Star LeBron James.

Set to turn 39 in December, James is the oldest active player in the league this season, but continues to be one of its foremost talents.

While Joel Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring (32.1 ppg) at 29 years of age, James’ 25.5 points per game mark the 14th-best average in the NBA as of Sunday.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey - 23 years old - is 10th among all NBA scorers, averaging 26.4 points per game.

Asked about James’ continued success, 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse offered praise to one of the all-time greats at Sunday’s practice, noting just how challenging James is to game plan for:

“The biggest thing, with him, is you basically are in every possible situation you can be in defensively. He’s going to bring it in transition, he’s going to post you, he’s going to handle in the pick-and-roll, he’s going to set in the pick-and-roll, he’s going to catch it at the elbow, he’s going to catch it at the nail. When he handles, they’re going to set with the five, they’re going to set with the one. It’s everything. It’s a long defensive game plan whenever you play him. Unbelievable - 21 years - unbelievable, what he’s done.”

Nico Batum echoed Nurse:

“He’s been like this his whole career, over two, three decades now - it’s insane. His longevity is something we’ve never seen before in sports, I think.”

The Sixers and Lakers will meet again in Los Angeles on March 22.

As of Sunday evening, the Sixers hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference (tied record-wise with the No. 3 Orlando Magic), while the Lakers hold the No. 7 spot in the West.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - who participated in Sunday’s practice - remains out for Monday’s matchup (fractured rib). Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) and Jaden Springer (illness) are both listed as questionable.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Lakers hold a lengthier injury report ahead of Monday’s meeting. Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) is probable, James (left calf contusion) and Cam Reddish (left groin strain) are questionable, and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

The Lakers have won four of their last five outings, most recently beating the Cavaliers, 121-115, Saturday in Cleveland to tip-off their four game road trip.

Davis led Los Angeles in scoring (32 pts) and rebounding (13 reb) in the victory. James added 22 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

While Davis leads his team in rebounding (12.1 rpg) this season, James continues to lead his squad in both scoring (25.5 ppg) and assists (6.6 apg).

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s matchup is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

SATURDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid Embiid notched a 35-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus nine assists, a steal, and four blocks.

Tyrese Maxey Maxey totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block in 41 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris Harris added 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 31 minutes.

De’Anthony Melton Melton tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a block.



Nico Batum Batum contributed 14 points of his own, plus seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He shot efficiently from the field (4-7 fg, 3-6 3fg).



UNIFORMS

The Sixers are scheduled to wear their navy City Edition uniforms, while the Lakers are slated to wear their yellow Icon Edition uniforms.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Batum says while he continues to work on communication with his new team, it has all the key components it needs to be great: