The 76ers (38-32) are set to face the LA Clippers (44-25) for the first time this season in a Sunday matinee in Los Angeles.

The matchup with the Clippers comes on the heels of a narrow 101-94 loss to the Lakers (38-32) Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Despite the loss, Nick Nurse and Tyrese Maxey found silver linings in the team’s defensive performance and execution of the game plan.

“Coach had a good game plan,” Maxey (27 pts) said postgame. “We got them to turn the ball over a little bit. We swarmed the paint a lot, got our hands on a lot of deflections. We’ve got to be better about executing and scoring when we get out and run.”

The Sixers forced 21 Laker turnovers (and limited themselves to just nine giveaways).

“We’ve just got to stick with it on the defensive end,” Maxey added. “Sometimes shots aren’t going to fall. That’s why basketball is played on both ends of the court. You have to play both ends of the court.”

Philadelphia continues to lead the league in steals per game (8.6). They are third in deflections per game (15.9), and tied for third in loose balls recovered per game (6.0).

The Sixers are amid a challenging road stretch, with seven of their next nine games to be played away from home. Their four-game road trip closes Monday visiting the Sacramento Kings (40-29).

Following Sunday’s matchup, the Sixers and Clippers will meet again in South Philadelphia Wednesday to close the regular season series.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Clippers (44-25) have won two in a row, sweeping a two-game set at Portland Wednesday and Friday. Paul George led the way in scoring for the Clippers in both matchups, scoring 27 points Wednesday and 31 Friday.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring this season, averaging 23.8 points per game, plus 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. George has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals. Former Sixer James Harden has contributed 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and a team-high 8.5 assists per game this season.

As of Saturday evening, the Clippers hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, with a 1.5 game cushion above the No. 5 Pelicans (43-27).

CLIPPERS-76ERS INJURY REPORT

Norman Powell (left lower leg contusion), P.J. Tucker (right calf soreness), and Russell Westbrook (right calf soreness) are questionable for LA for Sunday’s contest.

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with a game-high 27 points, plus two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Oubre totaled 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in his 35 minutes of play.

Harris notched a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus four assists, a steal, and a block in his team-high 41 minutes.

Bamba finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey on the road ahead:

“I just want to win. Whatever it takes for us to win. We’re doing what we can do, and we’ll go out there again on Sunday, fight, and try to get another W.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. local) in Los Angeles.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

