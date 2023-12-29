With a 21-9 record – the team’s best record through 30 games since the 2000-01 season – the Philadelphia 76ers continue their road trip Friday night against the Houston Rockets (15-14) before heading to Chicago.

The second meeting between the Sixers and Rockets will take place on Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.

A shorthanded Sixers squad defeated the Orlando Magic, 112-92, in their most recent game on Wednesday. Joel Embiid (ankle) has missed the past two games, while Nico Batum (hamstring) sat out for the fourth consecutive time.

“I think we’ve certainly [had] to find another style to play,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said postgame of playing without the MVP Embiid. “Because it’s so different when he’s there, and the first couple weren’t great... We’re just playing better, or playing well enough to give ourselves a chance to win, is the main thing without Joel.”

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and De’Anthony Melton all scored 20-plus points, and the defense held the Magic to 39% shooting with 16 turnovers.

“We got a lot of deflections, got a lot of run outs, and it was our first time trying some different things,” said Maxey. “Kind of Nick Nurse opening that toolbox… He did some different things out there defensively. It really worked.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

During the Rockets’ 15-14 start to the campaign, third-year big man Alperen Şengün leads the team in scoring and rebounding with career-best averages of 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Fred VanVleet – in his first season with Houston – averages 16.9 points per game along with a team-leading 8.5 assists. Fellow offseason acquisition Dillon Brooks (oblique) missed his first game of the season Wednesday.

The Rockets fell 129-113 in that game to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Jalen Green went 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and reached 23 points. In just his seventh NBA appearance thus far, rookie Cam Whitmore from Villanova contributed 12 points (4-7 fg, 3-4 3fg, 1-2 ft) in 18 minutes off the bench.

Former Boston Celtics head coach (2021-22) and 76ers assistant coach (2019-20) Ime Udoka now leads the Rockets. Houston ranks fourth in defensive rating (110.6 points allowed per 100 possessions), trailing the Sixers (109.8) by two spots.

76ERS-ROCKETS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) and Nico Batum (right hamstring strain) are out again for Philadelphia, as are Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and now Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) for Houston. Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) remains out. The Rockets listed Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) as questionable on the injury report on Thursday evening.

WEDNESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

In 34 minutes of play at Orlando, Maxey scored a team-high 23 points (9-18 fg, 3-6 3fg, 2-3 ft) with six rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot.

Tobias Harris/De’Anthony Melton

Harris and Melton posted 22 points apiece in the victory, with the latter shooting 4-for-7 from 3-point range in 37 minutes of action.

Paul Reed

Making his third start of the season and the seventh of his career, Reed notched his first double-double of the season with 15 points (6-11 fg, 1-1 3fg, 2-3 ft) and a game-high 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Reed grabbed five rebounds on each end of the court and added three assists, one steal, and a team-leading three blocks.

Marcus Morris Sr./Patrick Beverley

Both Morris Sr. (14 points) and Beverley (10 points) chipped in double-figure scoring off the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tyrese Maxey on being teammates with De’Anthony Melton…

"Me and Melt are always laughing. Not just in the game. Whenever we're walking, on the bus, playing Call of Duty together. We have similar personalities: He wants everything to be positive. Even when stuff's going bad, we feel like we're going to pick it up."

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s contest is an 8 p.m. ET start in Houston.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

