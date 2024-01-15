The 76ers (24-13) welcome the Houston Rockets (19-19) to Philadelphia for a Monday matinee this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Sixers have won seven of the past eight meetings between the two clubs, and the Rockets are just 4-13 away from home so far this season.

Their first meeting of the current campaign was Dec. 29 in Houston, a 131-127 comeback win for the Sixers. It was the Sixers’ lone win thus far in which they trailed entering the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 42 points and Fred VanVleet led the home team with a season-high 33 points (8-12 3fg). Joel Embiid was out with an ankle injury.

Philadelphia’s Nicolas Batum - who also missed the first Houston game due to a hamstring injury, but is coming off a four 3-pointer game last time out - continues to be impressed by Maxey’s All-Star-caliber season:

“I've played with a lot of great point guards in my career,” Batum said Sunday after practice. “I've played with young Dame [Lillard], I've played with Russ [Westbrook], I've played with Tony [Parker], John Wall. So, I'm used to seeing greatness at the point guard position, and [Tyrese Maxey]'s got it. It's easy to see when someone has something special. I mean, just look at the numbers, the way he plays. I've played against him the last [few] years. But right now, yeah, you can see he is going be alright for the next 10, 15 years. I've got no worries about him.”

Work ethic is a big factor in all of this.

“He's always on the court,” added Batum about Maxey. “This dude's going to play like 40-some minutes and the next day is still going to be the first one working out, and he's still on the court post-practice. It's no secret. The dude averages 26 [points] and seven [assists] and he's still not satisfied with himself, so he's going to be okay.”

The Sixers got a season-high 37 points from Tobias Harris in Friday’s 112-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Batum’s 14 points were a season high.

"I thought that set the tone for myself personally, defending, taking on that challenge,” Harris said postgame. “And then early on in the game, that fueled a lot of energy towards offense for us. Getting stops and getting out in transition and creating some easy looks.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Rockets are an even 19-19 after a 145-113 setback in Boston on Saturday. Rookie Cam Whitmore from Villanova University scored a career-high 22 points (7-13 fg, 2-7 3fg, 6-8 ft) off the bench for the Rockets, while Alperen Şengün (19 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and rookie No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson (10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) each notched a double-double. Dillon Brooks (12 points) returned to action after missing the previous nine games with a right oblique strain.

Şengün leads Houston in scoring (21.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.9 rpg), while Fred VanVleet averages a team-high 8.6 assists per game to go with his 17.3 points.

The Rockets corralled 15 offensive rebounds against the Celtics. In the Sixers’ past two games - both without Embiid - they surrendered 23 offensive rebounds to Sacramento and 16 to Atlanta.

WHO PLAYS ON MLK DAY IN THE NBA THIS SEASON?

There are 11 NBA games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the 76ers and Rockets tipping off the slate that annually honors Dr. King with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness, and equality.

Atlanta hosts San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. ET and Memphis hosts Golden State at 6 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised doubleheader.

The 76ers are third in games played on MLK Day (32), behind only the Knicks (37) and Lakers (33). Of the 20 triple-doubles ever recorded on this day, one belongs to now-76er Nico Batum from when he posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and two blocked shots as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Washington Wizards in 2013.

76ERS-ROCKETS INJURY REPORT

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (left knee inflammation) is questionable, Mo Bamba (right knee - fat pad impingement) is doubtful, and Robert Covington (left knee inflammation) and De’Anthony Melton (back - lumbar spine stress response) are out.

Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. (toe) practiced Sunday, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

The Rockets will be without Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair).

FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tobias Harris

Harris scored 37 points in 37 minutes, on 14-of-25 shooting (3-7 3fg, 6-6 ft) in the win over the Kings. His season-high scoring total was only two points shy of his career-high 39 points set with the LA Clippers in 2018.

He added seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals on Friday.

Tyrese Maxey

In 40 minutes of action, Maxey tallied 21 points (6-17 fg, 3-6 3fg, 6-6 ft), three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Nico Batum

Batum shot a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range to help himself to a season-best 14 points (5-5 fg), plus six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes as a starter against Sacramento.

Mo Bamba

In 20 minutes off the bench, Bamba contributed 11 points (4-6 fg, 2-2 3fg, 1-2 ft), three rebounds, one steal, and a game-high four blocks for the Sixers.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Kings forward and three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis following the loss to the 76ers…

“We just need to be better on teams that switch. It has happened a lot to us, and we got to know what we’re doing. And of course, they’re long, they’re the best defense in the NBA. They tipped like every pass. They were getting their hands on the ball, and we just had to be stronger with the ball.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s contest is a 1 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

