The 76ers (30-19) continue their current homestand with a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors (22-25) on Wednesday night.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid had a successful procedure Tuesday morning to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, according to an official statement from the team.

The first meeting of the year between the Sixers and Warriors was just eight days ago in San Francisco, the contest in which Embiid was injured. The Warriors won, 119-107, on the second night of a Portland-Golden State back-to-back for the Sixers.

In their most recent game Monday, the Sixers fell 118-102 to a Dallas Mavericks squad with both Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić in the lineup together for only the 23rd time in 50 games.

“We’re going to see different schemes now,” Tobias Harris said postgame after another game without Embiid. “We’re going to see different teams throwing different defensive lineups out there at us and we’ve got to figure out a way to exploit that.”

Harris posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Jan. 30 game at Golden State.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Warriors are 22-25 after a 109-98 win in Brooklyn on Monday. Trailing 49-43 at halftime, Golden State outscored the Nets 66-49 over the final two quarters. They posted significant advantages in rebounding (60-38), points in the paint (72-38), and second-chance points (23-7). Stephen Curry made all four of their 3-pointers, as the team shot just 4-for-22 (.182) from beyond the arc. Curry scored a game-high 29 points, while fellow starters Jonathan Kuminga (28 pts, 10 reb) and rookie Brandin Podziemski (15 pts, 11 reb) each notched a double-double.

Kuminga has scored at least 20 points in nine of the past 10 games, averaging 24.9 points per game during the span. Curry averages a team-high 28.1 points per contest and leads the NBA with 213 threes.

Now a 10-time NBA All-Star, Curry went for a game-high 37 points (12-17 fg, 8-13 3fg, 5-5 ft) against the Sixers last week.

76ERS-WARRIORS INJURY REPORT

The following 76ers are out against the Warriors: Nicolas Batum (left hamstring strain), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response).

Tyrese Maxey (illness) is questionable as of Wednesday morning.

For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins (left ankle contusion) is probable and Draymond Green (right knee contusion) is questionable. Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out.

MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. led the Sixers in scoring against the Mavericks with 19 points, plus six rebounds and a steal, in 32 minutes as a starter.

Tobias Harris

Harris returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game versus Brooklyn with an illness and tallied 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

In 33 minutes against Dallas, Maxey - who picked up three fouls midway through the first quarter - finished with 15 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

QUOTE TO NOTE

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse, prior to the Dallas game, on playing without Joel Embiid…

“We're at the stage right now [of] 'Can we get the guys here to dig in and fight and give ourselves a chance to win?' We're going to be clicking 'em off. There'll be another one on Wednesday, and then two more at the weekend. I mean, there are still a lot of games to get through here, and we’ve got to try to salvage a W somewhere along the way.”

“I think that you’ve just got to stay focused on the next game, and we’ve got to try to pick one off,” Nurse added postgame.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS