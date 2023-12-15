The 76ers (16-7) will chase their fifth straight win Friday, and their second in a row versus the Detroit Pistons (2-22) after beating the Pistons, 129-111, in Wednesday’s opener of the home-and-home between the two clubs in Detroit.

Joel Embiid, who continues to lead the league in scoring, fueled the Sixers’ victory Wednesday with 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals - all recorded in the game’s first three quarters of play.

The Sixers haven’t lost since narrowly falling to the No. 1 Celtics, 125-119, on Dec. 1 in the absence of both Embiid (illness) and Tyrese Maxey (illness).

The team’s success in the games that have followed have been according to plan - taking advantage of the group’s newfound health and the strength of their current schedule:

“We feel like we’ve got to win the ones that we need to win,” De’Anthony Melton said following Thursday’s practice. “And we have to win in the fashion that we want to.”

The Sixers notched their largest victory in terms of point differential (45 points) of the season Monday versus Washington, a 146-101 victory.

Heading into Friday’s rematch with Detroit, the team used Thursday’s practice to focus on adjustments in their mini-series and improving on the margins.

“Beating a team twice in a row is always going to be tough,” Melton said. “We expect them to come out there, play harder, watch film on what we did, what they did, and come out better. We’ve got to get better too.”

As they work on that improvement, the team has enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to practice and play with their entire roster of players for their first extended run this season.

“Having everybody here, it’s special, finally. We have 15 guys that can actually play, and probably 11 or 12 guys that could be starters on teams. That stuff is what you need, and we’re embracing it all.”

As of Thursday evening, there are no Sixers listed on Friday’s injury report.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Pistons (2-22) have lost 21 games in a row, most recently including Wednesday’s mini-series opener versus Philadelphia.

Bojan Bogdanovic was Detroit’s leading scorer Wednesday, finishing with 33 points on 11-for-19 shooting overall, 5-for-9 shooting from deep, and 6-for-8 shooting from the foul line in his team-high 33 minutes of play.

Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons in scoring and sharing this season, averaging 22.0 points and 7.3 assists per game.

WEDNESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid Embiid’s 41-point, 11-rebound, five-assist, two-steal outing came on 14-for-24 shooting overall, and perfect 12-for-12 shooting from the foul line in his 31 minutes of play.



Tobias Harris Harris tallied 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 3-for-5 shooting from deep, plus seven rebounds, an assist, and a block in 26 minutes.



Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre scored a bench-high 17 points, finishing at a bench-best +18, plus three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. He shot 7-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-4 from long range.



QUOTE TO NOTE

Melton on Embiid’s continued improvement this season:

“You can tell Joel’s more locked in this year. Even after coming off an MVP season, you can tell he wants more. He wants more for himself, he wants more for this team. That type of stuff - you’ve got to love, and you’ve got to embrace, and you’ve got to tackle too.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s matchup is a 7:00 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS