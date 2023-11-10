The 76ers (6-1) seek their seventh consecutive victory Friday night, visiting the Detroit Pistons (2-7) for the first of the team’s four In-Season Tournament Group Play outings.

Philadelphia sits alone atop the Eastern Conference standings after handing the Boston Celtics their second straight loss on Wednesday. In the 106-103 home victory, Joel Embiid (27 pts, 10 reb, 4 blk) and Tyrese Maxey (25 pts, 9 reb, 2 blk) combined for 52 points, 19 rebounds, and six blocked shots.

The Sixers outrebounded the Celtics, 56-43, and led by as many as 15 points.

On Thursday afternoon, Embiid and his son Arthur were all smiles:

WHAT IS THE NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT?

The NBA In-Season Tournament tipped off last Friday, and all 30 teams were divided into six groups (three in each conference), with tournament games taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.

The Sixers play each of the other four teams in their group once - two home and two away. Eight teams total (four per conference) will advance from Group Play into the Knockout Rounds: the six group winners and one wild card from each conference with the next-best record.

Along with Philadelphia and Detroit, the other three clubs in East Group A are Atlanta, Cleveland, and Indiana.

Knockout-Round matchups are single-elimination and the Quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets, before the Semifinals and Championship shift to Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

All contests count towards the regular season except for the Championship.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Yes, there is a prize pool for players and coaches, but the teams are also vying for the first-ever NBA Cup trophy. An In-Season Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament Team will also be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Players on the winning team each receive a $500,000 bonus this season, with $200,000 awarded to each player on the runner-up (plus $100,000 to each losing semifinalist and $50,000 to each losing quarterfinalist).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Pistons (2-7) are last in the Eastern Conference, and while the Sixers enter the meeting winners of six straight, Detroit hasn’t won in six consecutive tries.

Despite a 43-point third quarter Wednesday in Milwaukee, the Pistons fell to the Bucks by two, 120-118. Rookie Pistons guard Marcus Sasser continues to impress, scoring 26 points in 28 minutes off the bench. Leading scorer and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham posted 33 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Cunningham averages 24.0 points per game after appearing in just 12 games last season due to surgery for a stress fracture in his left leg. Former Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) big man Jalen Duren, who turns 20 on Nov. 18, averages 13.9 points and a team-high 11.6 rebounds per game.

The Sixers swept the Pistons, 3-0, in the season series last year.

INJURY REPORT

As of Thursday evening, Nicolas Batum (right finger sprain) was listed as probable for the Sixers.

Detroit will be extremely shorthanded. Their injury report includes six players: Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain), Alec Burks (left forearm contusion), Joe Harris (right shoulder sprain), Jaden Ivey (illness), Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain), and Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain).

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s contest is a 7 p.m. ET start in Detroit.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

Home teams in the In-Season Tournament wear their City Edition uniforms, so the Pistons will be in black uniforms on the gray and red court in Detroit. The Sixers will wear their white Association Edition uniforms.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tobias Harris on if this year’s 76ers are the deepest team he’s ever played on…

“Yeah, for sure. Like the other day in practice we had like three teams out there running through the plays and we were on the sideline, me, Joel (Embiid), and Tyrese (Maxey) were saying like we legit have 15 guys who can be in the rotation and with that, there’s a lot of responsibility with that and guys just being professional and ready.