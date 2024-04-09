Currently on a five-game winning streak, the 76ers (44-35) return home to play the Detroit Pistons (13-65) on Tuesday night. The Sixers end their regular season with three consecutive home games against Detroit, Orlando (Fri.), and Brooklyn (Sun.).

Philadelphia’s fifth-straight win came in double-overtime fashion Sunday night in San Antonio, a 133-126 victory on the second night of a back-to-back after winning in Memphis.

The Sixers saw a 14-point lead turn into a 10-point halftime deficit and still trailed by seven heading into the fourth quarter. No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama posted 33 points (11-20 fg, 5-10 3fg, 6-7 ft), 18 rebounds, six assists (nine turnovers), and seven blocks for the Spurs.

“We could have easily said, ‘This is not our night, the second night of a back-to-back,’” Nico Batum said of the team being without Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry, among others.

Tyrese Maxey sent the game to overtime with a layup to tie the game, 111-111, after a timeout and Batum inbounds pass with just 2.7 seconds left in regulation. Maxey scored a career-high 52 points.

“He didn’t give up,” Batum said of Maxey. “He led the way for us. He kept fighting. If your best player keeps playing that way, [it’s] like ‘Come on guys, we have to keep playing and supporting,’ and we did that. It’s a big win for us.”

Batum connected on multiple clutch 3-pointers, including one to stretch the Sixers’ lead to two possessions (131-126) late in the second overtime. Ricky Council IV - who made a huge impact alongside KJ Martin late in the game - delivered the key pass. 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse put Council IV (11 points) into the game for the first time in the fourth quarter and never took him out. The coach praised the rookie’s defense postgame, before discussing those critical overtime sequences:

“He made a layup, he got fouled, and made an incredible pass out to Nico [Batum],” Nurse said of Council IV. “The left-hand wraparound [pass] - that was really the dagger play a little bit. So he was good. He plays hard, he plays hard.”

With the win over the Spurs and a Miami Heat (43-35) loss to the Indiana Pacers (45-34), the Sixers moved past Miami and into seventh place between those two teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers are 3-0 against the Pistons this season, with all three contests taking place almost four months ago or earlier: Nov. 10 (114-106 PHI) and Dec. 13 (129-111 PHI) in Detroit, and Dec. 15 (124-92 PHI) in Philadelphia.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Pistons (13-65) are last in the Eastern Conference. They are on a four-game losing streak and hold a 1-12 record since mid-March.

Most recently, Detroit fell 113-103 in Brooklyn on Saturday. The Pistons will wrap up their four-game road trip and a stretch of seven of eight away from home when they visit Philadelphia. Cade Cunningham posted 36 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and two steals against the Nets. He averages a team-high 22.7 points and 7.5 assists per contest.

Malachi Flynn - a 5.3 point-per-game player acquired at the trade deadline - scored a career-high 50 points (18-25 fg, 5-9 3fg, 9-12 ft) off the bench in Atlanta on April 3. He is only the third player in NBA history with a 50-point game off the bench (Nick Anderson, Jamal Crawford).

The Pistons have had 31 different players appear in a game, one behind this season’s Memphis Grizzlies (32) for the most in NBA history.

76ERS-PISTONS INJURY REPORT

Pistons players listed as out leading up to Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia include: Simone Fontecchio (left great toe; contusion), Quentin Grimes (right knee contusion), Isaiah Stewart (right hamstring strain), Ausar Thompson (illness), and Stanley Umude (right ankle fracture). Evan Fournier (right knee soreness) is probable and Cade Cunnigham (left knee injury management) is questionable.

Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remains out for the Sixers. Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Tobias Harris (left knee contusion), Kyle Lowry (left knee effusion), Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) are all questionable.

Melton has been out since Jan. 15, with the exception of returning for three games in late February.

SUNDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

In a career-high 54 minutes of action Sunday at San Antonio, Maxey ended the game with a final stat line that included a career-high 52 points (19-41 fg, 2-10 3fg, 12-12 ft), plus five rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and just one turnover.

Oubre Jr. played 48 minutes and shot 12-for-22 from the floor and 2-for-6 from 3-point range en route to 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

In 31 minutes before fouling out, Reed notched an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double (5-11 fg, 1-2 3fg), plus five assists, one steal, and one block.

Ricky Council IV

Council IV came on to start the fourth quarter and did not sub back out for the remaining 22 minutes of the game, including the overtimes. The rookie tallied 11 points (4-5 fg, 3-3 ft), two rebounds, three assists, and a game-high four steals.

“I got a tap on the shoulder at the beginning of the fourth quarter telling me we need energy and they’re looking for energy, so be ready,” Council IV said. “Coach came back with the board. My name was on the board. So that type of confidence - them knowing I have that type of energy to impact the game - was big, so I had to go out there and do it. And we came out with the win.”

KJ Martin

Martin scored six of his eight points in the two overtime periods on Sunday night. In 23 minutes overall, Martin shot 4-for-5 like Council IV and added two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tyrese Maxey on his determination to play 54 minutes (52 points) in Sunday’s double-overtime win in San Antonio…

“We know how important these games are. It's playoff time. Postseason time. I didn't want to let us lose. I wanted to do whatever I could. Exert all my energy. I could live with the result after that.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s 76ers-Pistons game is a 7 p.m. EDT start in South Philadelphia.

