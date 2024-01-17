The Philadelphia 76ers won their third straight game on Tuesday with a 126-121 win over the Denver Nuggets. Philadelphia improves to 26-13, good for third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers shot 56.6 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from three-point range, marking the second time this season the team has shot at least 55 percent from the floor and 45 percent from deep.

JOEL EMBIID (41 points, 13-22 FG), TYRESE MAXEY (25 points, 9-20 FG), and TOBIAS HARRIS (24 points, 8-10 FG) combined to score 90 of the team’s 126 points on 57.7 percent shooting.

Embiid's sixth point tonight was the 11,700th of his career, passing JOHNNY “REDD” KERR for sole possession of seventh place on the franchise scoring ledger.

Embiid's 41 points were a game high and also extended his streak of consecutive 30-point games to 18 dating back to Nov. 19. This franchise-best streak is tied for the sixth-longest 30-point streak in NBA history with Hall of Famer ELGIN BAYLOR (Dec. 20, 1961-Oct. 23, 1962).

This was the 47th 40-point game of Embiid’s career, good for seventh among active NBA players (Stathead).

Embiid also dished out a team-best 10 assists, marking the second 40-point, 10-assist game of his NBA career (Feb. 12, 2022 vs. Cleveland). He is the first 76er this season to accomplish this feat.

"(Nikola Jokic) is funny because on Twitter, we have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans. And it’s funny because, both of us, we are just like, ‘Okay, we just want to play basketball and win some games.’"

This marked the 10th consecutive game for Maxey with at least 20 points, good for the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA. He also added five rebounds and nine assists, marking the seventh 25-5-5 performance for Maxey this season (PHI: 5-2).

In seven games played throughout the month of Jan., Maxey's 181 points and 52 assists make him one of six NBA players with at least 180 points and 50 assists this month (NBA.com/stats).