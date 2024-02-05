The 76ers (30-18) will host the Dallas Mavericks (26-23) Monday for the second matchup of their four-game homestand.

Severely shorthanded in the homestand opener Saturday, the Sixers fell 136-121 to the Brooklyn Nets. With the exception of Tyrese Maxey (23 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl), the Sixers were without their full traditional starting lineup.

It was an exciting week for Maxey, who was named to his first NBA All-Star team Thursday, and went on to score a career-high 51 points later that night in the team’s win over Utah.

“He got announced as an All-Star, dropped 50, and got the dub!” Jaden Springer said following Sunday’s practice. “That’s a perfect day.”

Maxey’s first All-Star season comes via career-highs across the board for the fourth-year pro - 26.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Maxey’s 26.2 points per game is the 16th-highest scoring average in the league as of Sunday.

Following Monday’s contest, the Sixers will host the Golden State Warriors (21-25) Wednesday and Atlanta Hawks (22-27) Friday before heading back out on the road.

The second and final regular season meeting between the Sixers and Mavericks will be March 3 in Dallas.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Mavericks have struggled somewhat of late, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. The team most recently fell to the Bucks Saturday in Dallas, 129-117.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavs in scoring (34.8 ppg - 2nd in NBA), rebounding (8.6 rpg), assists (9.6 apg), and steals (1.4 spg). In Dallas’ most recent outing versus Milwaukee, Doncic notched a 40-point, 11-assist double-double, plus nine rebounds and a steal. He shot 13-for-26 from the field, 4-for-12 from deep, and 10-for-11 from the foul line.

Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for Dallas this season, has not played since Jan. 22 (right thumb sprain).

Monday’s matchup marks the first stop on a three-game road trip for the Mavericks, with subsequent meetings with the Nets and Knicks.

76ERS-MAVERICKS INJURY REPORT

The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus injury), Nicolas Batum (left hamstring strain), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and De’Anthony Melton (back, lumbar spine stress response) versus Dallas. Tobias Harris (illness) is questionable.

Mavericks’ stars Doncic and Irving are both on the injury report, with Doncic questionable (right ankle soreness) and Irving probable (right thumb sprain). Maxi Kleber is also questionable (right small toe dislocation), while Dante Exum (right knee bursitis) and Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture) are out.

SATURDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a team-high 23 points, plus three rebounds, five assists, and three steals in his 31 minutes.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre totalled 16 points, four rebounds, and a steal in his 25 minutes of play versus Brooklyn.

Terquavion Smith

Smith finished with a bench and career-high 17 points in just nine minutes of play. He shot nearly perfectly from the field (6-for-7 FG) and 5-for-6 from long range.

FOLLOW ALONG

Monday’s game is a 7 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

