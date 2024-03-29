On Friday night in Cleveland, the 76ers (39-34) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-29) for the fourth and final time this regular season. Philadelphia leads the series two games to one.

The first three meetings were all decided by single digits, with the lone Sixers’ loss requiring an overtime period on Nov. 21 in Philadelphia. The Sixers won the most recent game between the two clubs, 104-97, also in Philadelphia on Feb. 23. Nearly two weeks before that, the Sixers left Cleveland with a 123-121 road win that snapped a nine-game Cavaliers’ winning streak at the time.

Philadelphia fell to the LA Clippers, 108-107, at home on Wednesday. The Clippers overcame a 15-point first-half deficit and Tyrese Maxey’s game-high 26 points. After facing the third-ranked offense in that game, the Sixers now go up against the fourth-ranked defense in Cleveland.

“I really think things are heading in the right direction, with a lot of the stuff that we emphasize and what we’re about,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday. “You just continue to keep pushing some of that stuff out, just continue to tweak things schematically. But, then again, just continue to tweak what individual guys are doing, what they’re seeing and trying to continue to make the right play. [We’re] always trying to cut that margin of error down.”

The Sixers, currently No. 8 in the East, will remain on the road after Friday’s game to visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

EMBIID UPDATE, 76ERS-CAVALIERS INJURY REPORT

As of Thursday afternoon, the 76ers again listed the following players on the injury report: Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).

As for the latest update on Embiid, head coach Nick Nurse offered some more encouraging news following Thursday’s practice at the Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

Was there any chance the MVP would go on this trip to work out?

“He is going on the trip to work out, yes,” Nurse confirmed, before adding that Embiid participated in the light practice involving some skill work.

Dean Wade (right knee sprain) and Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery) are out for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland (right ankle sprain) is probable and Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture) is questionable.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Cavaliers’ 44-29 record includes a 3-7 stretch in their past 10 games, dropping them to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The New York Knicks moved up with a blowout win in Toronto on Wednesday after the Cavs lost to the Hornets, 118-111, in Charlotte.

Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (27.4 ppg) has missed the past six games due to a nasal fracture. Center Jarrett Allen led Cleveland in Charlotte with 24 points (11-14 fg) and eight rebounds.

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Maxey played 44 minutes against the Clippers - including the entire second half - and posted a game-high 26 points (9-20 fg, 3-8 3fg, 5-6 ft) with seven rebounds, a team-high eight assists, one steal and two blocked shots.

Oubre notched one of the game’s four double-doubles with 17 points (6-17 fg, 5-5 ft), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes.

In 26 minutes as a reserve, Hield delivered 17 points (7-11 fg, 3-7 3fg), three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Harris added 14 points (5-9 fg, 2-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes against LA.

For his first double-double as a 76er, Bamba posted 12 points (5-8 fg, 2-2 ft), 11 rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes as a starter.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tyrese Maxey when asked what the feeling was like in the building Wednesday with James Harden returning…

“I think the fans show up every night, I’m not going to lie, they show up every night. No matter what day it is, no matter who we’re playing, but of course they put their two cents into the game, and we have the best fans in the business. It was a great game, a very competitive game. I think it was a fun one to watch as well.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s contest is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT in Cleveland.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS