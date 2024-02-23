The Philadelphia 76ers (32-23) and Cleveland Cavaliers (36-18) will both aim to get back in the win column - and pick up their first victory after the All-Star break - when they meet for the third time this season on Friday night in Philadelphia. Both clubs lost the front end of their respective back-to-backs on Thursday.

The season series is tied 1-1, with each team winning on the other’s home floor. The Sixers did so more recently, 123-121 on Feb. 12, to snap a nine-game Cavaliers’ winning streak. Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure) was - and remains - out, while Tobias Harris (hip) was among the other inactives in that game. Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyrese Maxey all scored 20-plus points in the win, while Donovan Mitchell countered with a game-high 36 points. Mitchell, however, had his game-tying layup attempt blocked by Paul Reed in the closing seconds.

The final game between the two sides this regular season is set for March 29 in Cleveland.

Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry debuted for the Sixers in front of the home crowd on Thursday against the New York Knicks. After trailing by as many as 26 points, Lowry and company got within six early in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 110-96.

“It was great. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t play as well as I think we can,” Lowry (11 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast) said of his first outing. “But it was an amazing atmosphere and the ovation that I got was awesome. I was happy. You know, I was pissed that we lost and we were in that situation, but it was a great moment. Now, for me, it’s about winning basketball games. That first ‘hoorah’ is over now. It’s about going out there and helping this team win basketball games.”

Maxey scored a game-high 35 points, and the 18-year-veteran Lowry offered some high praise for his new teammate postgame:

“He’s one of the most talented basketball players in the NBA.”

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Cavaliers fell to the Orlando Magic, 116-109, in Cleveland on Thursday. Five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell did not play because of an illness.

All five Cavaliers starters reached double figures scoring, led by a trio of 18-point scorers in Darius Garland, Max Strus, and Jarrett Allen. Garland (game-high 10 assists) and Allen (game-high 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double. The team’s 19 turnovers led to 28 points for the Magic, who shot a sparkling 56% from 3-point range (14-25) in the win.

Mitchell averages a team-high 28.4 points (4th NBA), 6.3 assists, and 1.9 steals, plus 5.4 rebounds per contest.

THURSDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey’s 35 points went along with six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of play against the Knicks.

Buddy Hield

In 33 minutes as a starter, Hield posted 14 points, two rebounds, a team-high six assists, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

In 33 minutes off the bench, Oubre Jr. also registered 14 points, plus four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Kyle Lowry

Lowry shot 5-for-7 from the floor (1-2 3fg) for the Sixers against New York, adding four rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes as a reserve.

QUOTE TO NOTE

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse on the combination of Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry…

“It was good. One thing, Kyle [Lowry] does a lot of little things that are unique, especially for his position. He’s obviously a really good screener. He was freeing up Tyrese [Maxey] quite a bit and some of that stuff. He’s a good organizer. He was getting some things organized that were obviously getting us some buckets in the second half.”

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in South Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

