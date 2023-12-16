The 76ers (17-7) are on a roll, seeking their sixth straight win Saturday, visiting Charlotte (7-16) for the latter end of a back-to-back that began with a 124-92 victory hosting the Pistons (2-23).

“[We have a] great vibe, great energy,” Tyrese Maxey (19 pts, 4 ast, 2 stl) said postgame. “Guys like playing with each other, guys like playing for the coaches. It’s been great. We’ve been out there competing every single night.”

With Friday’s victory, the Sixers rise to the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 2 Bucks (17-7), with both teams trailing the No. 1 Celtics (19-5) by two games.

Joel Embiid (35 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 4 blk) has been on an absolute tear - finishing with 30-plus point, 10-plus rebound double-doubles in each of his last nine games. The reigning MVP has done so while leading his team to comfortable-enough leads in each of the last three contests that he was able to rest in all three fourth quarters.

Such rest has been key in the team’s stretch featuring three games, in three different cities, in just four days.

“We’ve been playing less minutes - we’ve been handling business early,” Maxey said. “A lot of guys that play heavy minutes didn’t play in the fourth, so that’s been good for us.”

Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring (33.8 ppg), and is fifth in rebounding (11.5 rpg).

“I’m in awe of what I get to witness, up close and personal,” Kelly Oubre Jr. "He’s a great, he’s a legend, he’s a Hall-of-Famer, and he’s the best scorer-slash-best big man in the NBA that we have here today.”

Saturday’s matchup marks Oubre’s first return to Charlotte after playing the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Hornets. Oubre averaged a career-high 20.3 points in his second season with Charlotte.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Hornets have dropped their last three in a row, most recently falling to the Pelicans, 112-107, Friday in the opener of their own back-to-back.

Terry Rozier led the way for the Hornets Friday, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 11-for-25 from the field, 4-for-11 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the foul line in the loss.

Prior to sustaining an ankle injury at the end of November, LaMelo Ball led Charlotte in both scoring, sharing, and stealing this season, averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

FRIDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid’s 35 points marked another game-high, as did his 13 rebounds (tied with Detroit’s James Wiseman). Embiid added two assists, two steals, and four blocks to complete his line, finishing at a +28 in 29 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 19 points, four assists, and two steals. He closed his night at a career-high +37 in his 27 minutes of play.

Morris shot a perfect 5-for-5 from long range, finishing with a bench-best 15 points in 15 minutes of play.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey famously says Embiid is “good at basketball,” but elaborated Friday:

"He is getting better. Which is scary. He did a layup today that I always do - eurostep, high-glass, touch layup... I looked at Pat Bev & I said, 'He's 7-2, & he just ran full speed & did the same layup I just did.' That's scary. Kudos to him. We appreciate him, and try not to take it for granted."

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s matchup is a 7:00 p.m. ET start in Charlotte.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS