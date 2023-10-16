The 76ers (0-2) return to preseason action on Monday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (1-1). Philadelphia last played Wednesday at home, a 112-101 loss to the Boston Celtics, when newcomer Kelly Oubre Jr. led all scorers with 18 points.

The Nets defeated Maccabi Ra’anana, 135-103, on Thursday. Third-year guard Cam Thomas leads Brooklyn in scoring this preseason at 16.5 points per game. Mikal Bridges (15.5 ppg) led the way with 23 points (8-20 fg, 6-13 3fg, 1-2 ft) last time out. Ben Simmons tallied six points, six rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in 22 minutes.

On Saturday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington – the home of the Sixers’ NBA G League-champion affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats – the Sixers hosted their annual Blue x White Scrimmage for fans.

Veteran players including Tobias Harris and new 76er Patrick Beverley patrolled the sidelines as coaches for some of the event.

A day later, Harris discussed what Beverely – his former teammate in LA – brings to the group:

“Just his tenacity to win, his attention to detail, and his pride as a player,” Harris said of what makes Beverley a good teammate. “When you talk about locker room guys and culture guys, he’s one of them at the forefront. I tell people all the time that he’s one of my favorite teammates because he supports every guy on the whole team. He wants to see every single player be as successful as they can be.

“And he’s not one of those guys that just talks it, he really means it. If he sees you lacking or not really bringing it in a certain area, he’s going to let you know. He’s willing to have uncomfortable conversations… He’s somebody that cares about every single teammate, every single person who works in this building and for this organization. He’s one of the best guys I’ve been around, and that makes him an amazing teammate as well.”

Asked Sunday after practice about areas in which the team is trending in the right direction, 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse identified ball movement and rebounding. Though, the coach would like to see the team bounce back in the next game:

"I would've said the spacing, ball movement, offense, and stuff, but I think it took a half step back in the second game. But, again, I was literally shocked [with] how far along I thought it was in the first game. So, let's see what happens [Monday] as far as that goes. That's one thing they're doing a decent job of, just moving more in general.

"I do think we've made a big effort in rebounding – defensive rebounding. I think for the most part, for the main guys out there, they've been pretty solid. It's certainly an emphasis area. We're doing a lot of work on it, and at least some of that work is showing up."

Monday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. start in Brooklyn.

Wednesday’s Top Performers:

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre went a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half against Boston on Wednesday and finished the contest with a game-high 18 points.

In his 22 minutes off the bench, he shot 6-for-8 from the floor, 4-for-6 from 3, and 2-for-3 from the foul line, while collecting three rebounds, an assist, and two blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey

In 28 minutes of play, Maxey posted 17 points (7-17 fg, 2-6 3fg, 1-2 ft), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

De’Anthony Melton/Paul Reed/Jaden Springer

This trio scored 10 points apiece in the game, with Reed doing so as a starter and Melton and Springer appearing as reserves.

Melton also tallied two blocks and a steal.

Reed added a team-high seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Quote to Note:

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse on being in Philadelphia:

"It's great. I certainly get asked all the time how it's going here. I love it. I love it here – family and everything is adjusting great. I love the buzz of the city. I think no matter what's happening, there's an energy and a vibe and a buzz and I love it. And I think it's a good team. Again, going over some of the things I've said before, but we're here to win and we're here to enjoy it. It's a great city."

