On the heels of his first NBA All-Star selection and career-high 51 points in Utah, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers (30-17) return home to take on the Brooklyn Nets (19-28). A win over the Jazz marked a successful end to the Sixers’ season-long five-game road trip.

Philadelphia currently holds a 17-6 home record ahead of hosting Brooklyn, Dallas, Golden State, and Atlanta.

Maxey is the 33rd All-Star in franchise history and the fifth-youngest at 23 years old.

"When you have dreams and aspirations, go after them,” Maxey said. “Don’t let nobody tell you you can’t do it. A lot of people told me I couldn’t do it, and hey, I’m here now.”

In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus injury) and four other teammates, Maxey shot 17-for-27 from the field, 7-for-9 from 3-point range, and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line for his 51 points in 41 minutes. Philadelphia defeated Utah, 127-124. Tobias Harris tallied 28 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. delivered 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Maxey joins Embiid and Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson as the only players with multiple 50-point games in their Philadelphia careers.

"I think we needed this, emotionally, after [Joel Embiid’s injury] and the couple games that we lost on this trip - the four games that we lost on this trip,” said Maxey. “So we needed this dub. It was an emotional win for us and I’m glad we got it."

The Sixers defeated the Nets, 121-99 on Nov. 19 in Brooklyn, in the first of their four meetings this season. Philadelphia now owns five straight wins officially in the series - and nine straight overall - after sweeping the Nets in both the regular season and playoffs last year.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Nets are 19-28 on the campaign and 7-15 away from home. They are 3-7 in their past 10 outings.

Brooklyn has been off since Wednesday, a 136-120 home loss to Phoenix. Cam Thomas, who averages 21.2 points per game, scored 25 in defeat.

Mikal Bridges (21.9 ppg), Nic Claxton (10.4 rpg), and Spencer Dinwiddie (6.0 apg) are the Nets’ leaders in scoring, rebounding, and assists, respectively.

Ben Simmons (knee) did not play Wednesday, but posted 10 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in his return to the lineup Monday against Utah. Simmons missed nearly three months with a back injury before rejoining the team in the 147-114 victory.

76ERS-NETS INJURY REPORT

Ben Simmons (left knee contusion) is probable and Dennis Smith Jr. (right foot soreness) is questionable for the Nets entering gameday morning. Brooklyn will be without Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain), Day’Ron Sharpe (left knee hyperextension), and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction).

76ers Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus injury), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal reasons) are out. Nico Batum (left hamstring tightness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) are both questionable.

TUESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 18 points in the first quarter alone, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 7-for-9 from long range during his career-best 51-point night.

Tobias Harris

Harris followed up his 26-point, 10-rebound double-double at Golden State with 28 points (13-21 fg, 2-2 ft), five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block against the Jazz.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

In 40 minutes of action, Oubre Jr. collected 16 points (6-14 fg, 3-6 3fg, 1-2 ft), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Maxey on his approach, while coming off an ankle sprain for the shorthanded Sixers…

“I just wanted to be aggressive, extremely aggressive. I was like, ‘Man, if I’m gonna be out here, I gotta go all out for my teammates.’ So, honestly, we just tried to get a W. Do whatever it took to get dubs."

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game is a 6 p.m. ET start in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS