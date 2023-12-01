The 76ers (12-6) and Boston Celtics (14-4) meet again on Friday night in the national spotlight, and this time in Boston for the first time this season.

Each team won a game in Philadelphia earlier on, with the Sixers taking the regular season series opener on Nov. 8 (106-103) and the Celtics winning the next meeting one week later (117-107).

The Celtics enter the game after two days off, while the Sixers arrive from New Orleans, where they dropped a 124-114 contest to the Pelicans on Wednesday without NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid (illness).

"There's another game coming,” 76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse said after practice Thursday. “You probably heard this flying around the gym today: Turn the page. There's some of that going, but I told them last night after the game - I said 'You guys are good dudes. You're a good group of hardworking dudes, but let's dial it in.’”

The final regular season game between Boston and Philadelphia will take place on Feb. 27 in Boston.

The Celtics currently hold the best record in the NBA at 14-4 and they are a perfect 8-0 at home. Minnesota is also 14-4 now after Thursday’s results.

Embiid’s NBA-leading scoring average for the Sixers is 32.0 points per game.

The Sixers are the only team in the NBA with two players in the Top-10 for total points scored. Embiid (512 points) ranks fifth and Tyrese Maxey (486 points) ranks ninth.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Boston (14-4) defeated the Chicago Bulls - currently No. 13 in the Eastern Conference - 124-97 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. They will visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

In their win over the Bulls, the Celtics made a season-high 21 three-point field goals. The Sixers, meanwhile, knocked down 22 triples in their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Celtics hold the best net rating in the NBA (9.7) and rank second in defensive rating (107.1). Jayson Tatum is their leading scorer at 27.7 points per game.

Philadelphia is second in offensive rating and third in net rating.

76ERS-CELTICS INJURY REPORT

Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday, while fellow 76ers Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib soreness) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) remain out. Nicolas Batum (right finger soreness) and Jaden Springer (illness) are probable.

Kristaps Porzingis is out for the Celtics due to a left calf strain.

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey matched Zion Williamson with a game-high 33 points in 38 minutes, adding three assists and two steals in the loss to New Orleans.

De’Anthony Melton

In 30 minutes as a starter, Melton tallied 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, a game-high-tying three steals, and one blocked shot.

Robert Covington

Delivering the top 3-point shooting performance of the night, Covington went a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and added a team-high seven rebounds to his 12 points in 30 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James on the Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey...

"Love this kid man! The work never lie and that's why he's so damn good!! And more importantly he's a better person which is insane!!"

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday night’s game is a 7:30 p.m. ET start in Boston.

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS