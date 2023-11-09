The 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics, 106-103, to complete a perfect 5-0 homestand. Philadelphia's six consecutive wins represents the longest winning streak in the NBA this season.

Philadelphia's 6-1 start represents its best start for the 76ers since the start of the 2020-21 season (Stathead).

The 76ers hold the best home record in the Eastern Conference (5-0). Philadelphia boasts a plus-minus of +15.2 at home, good for second in the East and fourth in the Association (NBA.com/stats).

JOEL EMBIID (27 points, 10-20 FG) and TYRESE MAXEY (25 points) combined for 52 of the team's points.

Embiid scored 10 of his 27 points in the opening quarter, and is currently averaging an Eastern Conference-best 9.1 points in the first quarter (2nd in NBA).

Embiid added in 10 rebounds and four blocks, marking the fifth time in seven games this season that he's tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cameroon native has scored at least 25 points and blocked four shots twice, joining ANTHONY DAVIS as the only two players with multiple such games this year (Stathead).

"We did some really good things that we wanted to do. We had a lot of things we didn’t want to do happen, as well," said Head Coach Nick Nurse. "But you know, it’s kind of that time of the year, where we got to continue clean up you know some of that."

Tyrese Maxey produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while committing only one turnover. Over his last three games, Maxey has totaled 26 assists to just four turnovers, making him the first 76er since T.J. MCCONNELL in 2015 to post such numbers over a three-game span (Stathead).

"I think guys got aggressive," Maxey said. "I think we had to settle into the game, and then I’m going to say our defense was playing really well, really good."