The 2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers take the court in front of the home crowd for the first time this season on Wednesday night for a preseason rematch against the Boston Celtics.

Under the direction of new head coach Nick Nurse, the Sixers sent out a starting group of Tyrese Maxey, Patrick Beverley, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, and Paul Reed to begin exhibition play. Maxey (24 points) got off to a fast start, scoring 13 points in the first seven minutes. Harris (13 points) and Beverley (12) both reached double figures scoring.

At the 5:22 mark of the third quarter, there was about as buzzworthy of a play as you will find in the preseason when third-year 76er Jaden Springer rejected the dunk attempt of four-time All-Star Jayson Tatum (13 points, 3-13 fg).

“I was just rolling over for help defense,” Springer said following Tuesday’s practice. “I was just going to jump and he tried to dunk on me and I was like oh man, here we go. I just met him at the rim, so that’s all it was.”

On the offensive end, Springer tallied 14 points and connected on both of his 3-point attempts.

“I thought he played amazing,” Reed said of his teammate Springer. “We all know that he’s got that dog in him. We know that’s what he do. I’m just glad that he was able to display that to everybody.”

Nurse appreciated having a game on film as the team continues to prepare for what lies ahead:

“It was good, first of all, to get a really good teaching session in the film room. It’s always what the games show you, a lot more of what it looks like, what needs to be polished, what we need to do–some of the good things–more often. That was probably the main focus, and then take some of that to the [practice] floor.”

The Sixers shot 39-for-95 (.411) from the field, 13-for-38 (.342) from 3-point range, and 15-for-19 (.789) from the free-throw line. The Celtics went 37-for-85 (.435) overall, 14-for-38 (.368) from deep, and 26-for-34 (.765) from the line.

Wednesday’s rematch is a 7 p.m. start.

Sunday’s Top Performers:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored 19 of his team-high 24 points (9-17 fg, 3-9 3fg) in the first half.

In 28 total minutes, he added four rebounds, a team-leading four assists (with zero turnovers), one steal, and one blocked shot.

Jaden Springer

In 23 minutes off the bench, Springer made his mark on the game with 14 points (5-7 fg, 2-2 3fg, 2-3 ft), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one big block.

Four of his five rebounds were on the offensive glass.

Tobias Harris

In 22 minutes as a starter, Harris posted 13 points (5-12 fg, 1-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), a team-high seven rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Patrick Beverley

Beverley contributed 12 points (5-7 fg, 2-3 3fg) in 14 minutes as a starter in his first game wearing a 76ers’ uniform.

Quote to Note:

76ers Head Coach Nick Nurse on Jaden Springer:

“Obviously it’s one game, so you don’t try to go too far, but I thought Jaden Springer stood out a great deal in the game. He guarded hard, he rebounded hard, he finished at the basket, and stuck a couple shots. He played very well.”

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Up Next:

Following Wednesday’s contest, the Sixers will travel to Brooklyn to visit the Nets on Monday, Oct. 16, before concluding their preseason slate at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 20.

The regular season opener is Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Bucks in Milwaukee.