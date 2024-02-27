The 76ers (33-24) and Boston Celtics (45-12) square off in the national spotlight during the NBA’s 11-game Tuesday slate with a 7:30 p.m. ET contest in Boston.

The Celtics enter the matchup on an NBA-best eight-game winning streak after defeating the Knicks in New York, 116-102, on Saturday night. The Sixers, meanwhile, look to bounce back from a 119-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (37-21) on Sunday afternoon.

Still without reigning MVP Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Philadelphia had defeated the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers (37-19) two nights prior to facing the Bucks.

Tuesday marks the fourth and final game in the regular season series between the Sixers and the top-ranked Celtics, who lead the series 2-1. All three games were decided by 10 points-or-less. The Sixers split the first two games at home, including a 106-103 win on Nov. 8.

Most recently on Dec. 1 in Boston, the Celtics held on for a 125-119 victory over a Sixers group missing its two All-Stars, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey due to illness. Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) and Nico Batum (finger) also did not play. Kristaps Porzingis sat for the home team due to a left calf strain. Both teams connected on 16 threes, and the Sixers recorded 16 steals.

The Celtics boast the best home record in the NBA at 26-3 thus far.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Celtics (45-12) lead the Eastern Conference by seven-and-a-half games following their 14-point road win over the Knicks last time out. Their starting lineup of Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis all scored in double figures Saturday, as Brown led the way with 30 points (13-24 fg, 3-9 3fg, 1-3 ft). Al Horford also scored 10 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

New York pulled even at 64-64 early in the second half, but fell behind after that despite a game-high 34 points from Jalen Brunson.

Boston’s Tatum (26.9 ppg), Brown (22.1 ppg), and Porzingis (20.1) all average at least 20 points per game, with Tatum (8.5 rpg) as the Celtics’ leading rebounder as well.

76ERS-CELTICS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain out for the Sixers. KJ Martin - who missed the previous game because of a right ankle impingement - is questionable.

There were no Celtics listed with injuries on the 5:30 p.m. Monday report.

SUNDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a team-high 24 points (8-19 fg, 3-8 3fg, 5-5 ft) with three rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 39 minutes against Milwaukee.

De’Anthony Melton

In 18 minutes off the bench, Melton shot 5-for-12 from the field, 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and 2-2 from the free-throw line en route to a bench-high 16 points in his second game back.

Paul Reed

Despite dealing with foul trouble for much of the game, Reed posted 13 points (6-13 fg, 1-2 3fg), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 27 minutes as a starter.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre tallied 12 points, a team-high nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 29 minutes as a Sixers’ reserve against the Bucks.

QUOTE TO NOTE

De’Anthony Melton on returning to a roster with multiple new guards…

“I feel like it's been good. We did a three-guard lineup both games I've been back, so it provides a different dynamic for us. You’ve got Tyrese [Maxey] off the ball, too, and me off the ball. So now you’ve got guys like Kyle [Lowry] and Cam [Payne] just going out there, finding us, and sometimes giving us easier shots to see.”

