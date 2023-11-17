The 76ers (8-3) are back on the road, visiting the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) for their third matchup in the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Sixers are 1-1 in pool play thus far, with the final two matchups of the stage coming Friday in Atlanta and Tuesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers, occupying the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday, suffered a pair of narrow losses in their most recent back-to-back at home, Tuesday and Wednesday versus Indiana and Boston.

“We played pretty good, we just didn’t make enough stops that we needed down the line,” Robert Covington (16 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl) said following Wednesday’s matchup with the Celtics. “Seeing a team like that early - it gives us the idea of what we know we have to go against.”

Friday’s matchup between Atlanta and Philadelphia features two of the league’s top scoring teams, with the Hawks averaging 120.3 points per game (3rd in NBA) and the Sixers averaging 119.9 points per game (4th in NBA).

As of Thursday, the Sixers are also fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.4%) and lead the league in free throw percentage (85.4%) and fast break points per game (19.4).

Joel Embiid continues to lead the league in scoring (31.9 ppg), while Tyrese Maxey is 12th in scoring (27.6 ppg).

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Hawks (6-5) are 3-3 in their last six outings, most recently falling to the Knicks, 116-114, Wednesday in Atlanta.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks in scoring Wednesday, finishing with 28 points on 8-for-15 shooting off the bench.

Trae Young leads the Hawks in scoring (23.5 ppg) and sharing (10.9 apg) this season, while Clint Capela leads the group in rebounding (9.7 rpg). Young’s backcourt partner Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

WHAT IS THE NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT?

The NBA In-Season Tournament divides all 30 teams into six groups (three in each conference), with tournament games taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November.

The Sixers play each of the other four teams in their group once - two home and two away. Eight teams total (four per conference) will advance from Group Play into the Knockout Rounds: the six group winners and one wild card from each conference with the next-best record.

Along with Philadelphia and Atlanta, East Group A also includes Cleveland, Detroit, and Indiana.

Knockout-Round matchups are single-elimination and the Quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets, before the Semifinals and Championship shift to Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

All contests count towards the regular season except for the Championship.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Yes, there is a prize pool for players and coaches, but the teams are also vying for the first-ever NBA Cup trophy. An In-Season Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament Team will also be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Players on the winning team each receive a $500,000 bonus this season, with $200,000 awarded to each player on the runner-up (plus $100,000 to each losing semifinalist and $50,000 to each losing quarterfinalist).

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s matchup is a 7:30 p.m. ET tip.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS

The Sixers are expected to wear their white Association Edition uniforms, while the Hawks will wear their black City Edition uniforms.

WEDNESDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Joel Embiid

Embiid neared a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey added 20 points of his own, plus three rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes of play.

Melton had his second consecutive strong shooting night, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds, shooting 5-for-6 from long range.

Harris totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, shooting 6-for-12 overall in 38 minutes.

Robert Covington