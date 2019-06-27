76ers, Virtua Team Up for Annual Day of Service

Over 150 76ers and Virtua employees gathered Wednesday at the U.S. Wiggins Family School in Camden, NJ, to support the city's Born to Read initiative.

At the fifth annual Project 76 Day of Service, the group helped clean and beautify Wiggins to prepare for the 2019-20 school year. Attendees assisted in building book nooks, assembling reading kits, and painting the school grounds.

“We talk about this all the time -- Serving the community matters,” said 76ers President Chris Heck.

76ers Executive Director of Social Responsibility Amy Hever said this annual tradition runs deep in the organization’s DNA.

“It’s hugely important — it’s very much part of our culture,” Hever said. “We are an organization that’s driven to help young talent thrive and succeed.”

To support Camden’s Born to Read initiative, the book nooks at the Wiggins School will offer students a designated area to explore the joy of reading.

April Schetler, Virtua’s Assistant Vice President of Community Health Engagement, called the collaboration with the 76ers her favorite day of the year.

“Today is all about giving back to the community," Schetler said. "We're one team today."

Wednesday’s event marked the fifth year in a row that the 76ers and Virtua spent their collaborative day of service in South Jersey.