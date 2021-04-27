76ers Topple Thunder

It was a lopsided victory for the 76ers (40-21) Monday at The Center, topping the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-41), 121-90.

The Sixers led 34-26 after the first quarter and never looked back, leading from wire to wire, and by as many as 37 points.

All-Star duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons returned to the starting lineup, while Furkan Korkmaz (also making his return) also started, replacing Danny Green (left hip recovery). Mike Scott (left hip soreness) was also out.

It was a well-balanced offensive performance for the Sixers, which saw all 15 available players score. Eleven Sixers scored six points or more.

No Sixer played longer than 25 minutes, as the team also grabbed a season-high 22 steals - two shy of a franchise-record. The Sixers’ 22 steals mark the team’s highest stealing total since Jan. 14, 1986.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder in scoring off the bench, finishing with 22 points (four 3-pointers).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a team-high 21 points, converting on six of his 10 field goal attempts, plus five rebounds, an assist, and three steals in 23 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and finished at a game-high +22 in 25 minutes.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totaled 12 points (6-8 FG), three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 23 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers thinks @BenSimmons25 and @MatisseThybulle are the best defensive wing-duo he’s ever coached: “It’s pretty awesome to watch... Their closing ability on shots is absolutely remarkable.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 27, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Atlanta Hawks (34-28) for a two-game set, Wednesday and Friday at The Center.

The Hawks fell to the Pistons Monday, 100-86. The team is 7-3 in its last 10, currently occupying the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have also been fighting the injury bug, with Trae Young (left ankle sprain), Lou Williams (flu-like symptoms), Cam Reddish (right achilles soreness), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) all out for Atlanta’s Monda meeting with the Pistons.