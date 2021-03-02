76ers Topple Pacers

The 76ers (23-12) notched one of their most decisive wins of the season Monday at The Center, topping the Indiana Pacers (15-18), 130-114.

After a tight first quarter, the Sixers took a 39-23 advantage in the second frame and never looked back. The team led by as many as 31 points.

Fueled by Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz, the Sixers’ bench exploded for 65 points, while the Pacers’ bench scored 47.

As a team, the Sixers shot 56.8% from the field, 42.9% from long range, and 93.8% from the free throw line.

In the absence of Tobias Harris (knee contusion), Mike Scott stepped into the starting lineup for the fourth time this season.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a block. He converted on 10 of his 17 shot attempts, and made all three of his free throws.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the stripe.

Shake Milton

Milton finished with a team-high 26 points, plus four rebounds, and four assists. He shot 9-for-14 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz totalled 19 points, plus two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. He hit six 3-pointers on 13 attempts.

Mike Scott

Stepping into the starting lineup, Scott finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and four steals. He shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from long range.

Quote to Note:

Safe to say Joel Embiid liked his matchup.

Joel Embiid on matching up with Myles Turner: “I say this respectfully, but that’s a matchup I’ve dominated since I got to the league.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 2, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers’ final pre-All-Star matchup comes Wednesday, hosting the Utah Jazz (27-7) for the only time this season.

For the second time in two weeks, Sixers versus Jazz marks a meeting between the top team in the East and the top team in the West.

In the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 15, Ben Simmons scored a career-high 42 points, plus nine rebounds and 12 assists. In the absence of Joel Embiid (back tightness) the Sixers fell, 134-123.