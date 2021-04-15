76ers Top Brooklyn, Keep Hold of No. 1 Seed

The 76ers (38-17) won their third consecutive game, and second in a row over the Brooklyn Nets (37-18) Wednesday at The Center, 123-117.

Not only did the victory allow the Sixers to maintain control of the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it earned them an important tie-breaker with Brooklyn by virtue of winning the teams' three-game season series.

The Sixers are now 1.0 game ahead of No. 2 Brooklyn.

The Sixers led by as many as 22 points, and survived the Nets’ late push, as Brooklyn came within three in the final frame.

The Sixers shot 51.7% from the field, 46.4% from long range, and 80.0% from the foul line. They committed 10 turnovers, while Brooklyn gave up 16.

Kyrie Irving led the shorthanded Nets with 37 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 39 points, plus 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 26 minutes, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. He shot 11-for-17 from the field.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, plus four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Shake Milton

Milton recorded a bench-high 15 points on very efficient 6-for-8 shooting, and 3-for-4 shooting from deep, plus four assists, a steal, and a block.

Quote to Note:

Postgame, Embiid reflected on the potential significance of the win.

Joel Embiid on the importance of getting the No. 1 seed and home court advantage in the playoffs: “Every game we play at home, it just feels like we’re unbeatable.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 15, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers’ four-game homestand continues Friday, hosting the LA Clippers (38-18) for the first and only time this season.

The Clippers, who currently occupy the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, have won their last seven in a row, including a 100-98 Wednesday win in Detroit.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring this season, averaging 26.0 points per game, plus 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Paul George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.