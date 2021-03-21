76ers Sweep Season Series Versus Kings

The 76ers (29-13) are headed out of town on a high note.

Beginning a 13-day, six-game road trip Sunday in New York, the Sixers took care of business Saturday against the Sacramento Kings (17-24), winning 129-105.

Despite missing Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness), and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain), the Sixers took a commanding 42-21 first quarter advantage and never looked back.

Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Tony Bradley stepped into the starting lineup alongside Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

The Sixers boasted a 51-33 advantage on the glass, shooting 55.8% from the field and 47.8% from long range.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. He shot 12-for-18 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep, making all three of his free throws.

Shake Milton

Milton totalled 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting, converting on nine of his 11 free throws.

Danny Green

Green finished with 18 points, plus three rebounds, two assists, and a team-high three steals. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle finished with eight points, plus seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.



Thybulle had an impressive outing as De’Aaron Fox’ primary defender, as Fox shot 5-for-14 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep.

Dwight Howard

Howard notched a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double, his third straight double-double. It’s the first time he’s collected three consecutive double-doubles since the 2017-18 season.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers says Harris’ leadership was just as impressive as his play tonight:

“He’s such a pro. He really set the tone tonight with his attitude.”

Up Next:

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Sixers, visiting the New York Knicks (21-21) at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

Sunday’s meeting marks the second of the week between the two teams, as the Sixers took a 99-96 victory over New York Tuesday at The Center.

Tobias Harris led the way for the Sixers in the win, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. Julius Randle led the Knicks with a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.