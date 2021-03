With their 109-101 win over the Lakers (28-17) Thursday, the 76ers (32-13) swept their season series with Los Angeles, and remain perfect three games into their six-game road trip.

The Sixers have won 10 of their last 11, with Thursday’s win their fourth consecutive victory - despite Joel Embiid’s absence (left knee bone bruise).

The Sixers were forced to go small without Embiid - as Mike Scott stepped into the starting lineup - and smaller after Dwight Howard’s early ejection, but still managed to largely maintain control throughout.

Playing smaller meant more 3-point shooting, as the Sixers attempted 45 shots from deep (37.8% 3PT), while the Lakers attempted 26 threes (34.6% 3PT).

Danny Green led the Sixers to survive the Lakers’ late push, ultimately leading the team in scoring (28 pts).

Kyle Kuzma led the way for Los Angeles, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Key Contributors:

Danny Green

Green finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting, plus five rebounds, an assist, and two blocks. He hit eight 3-pointers (8-12 3PT), and both of his free throw attempts.



Postgame, Green expressed his excitement to reunite with former Spurs teammate George Hill:



Danny Green (@DGreen_14) on reuniting with George Hill (they played together in San Antonio): “He’s amazing. I’m still very close with him. I see him all the time, every summer, work out with him. [He's a] hell of a player, even better person. He’s going to fit right in." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 26, 2021

Seth Curry

Returning to the court after three games sidelined due to injury (left ankle sprain), Curry didn’t miss a beat, finishing with 19 points and two assists. Curry shot 7-for-13 from the field, and 4-for-8 from deep.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 17 points on efficient 8-for-10 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

Quote to Note:

Returning from his absence, Curry praised his teammates across the roster.

Seth Curry is proud of the @sixers' play without Joel Embiid: “Everyone’s playing confident basketball… Everybody’s involved. We’ve got Tobias leading the way for us, being consistent every single night.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) March 26, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will return to The STAPLES Center Saturday for a date with the LA Clippers (30-16).

The Clippers have won four consecutive games, most recently including a two-game, back-to-back sweep at San Antonio on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers in scoring, averaging 25.9 points per game, plus 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Paul George is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and a team-high 5.4 assists per game.

Saturday’s contest tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.