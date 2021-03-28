76ers’ Streak Ends Versus Clippers

In a battle between two of the league’s best, the 76ers (32-14) fell to the LA Clippers (31-16), 122-112 Saturday.

The loss ends the Sixers’ four-game winning streak, and what had so far been a perfect road trip (prior to Saturday’s meeting).

The Sixers were shorthanded in the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) once again, and the Clippers took advantage.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Paul George tallied 24 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Terance Mann led the Clippers’ bench unit, finishing with a season-high 23 points.

The Sixers went into halftime down five, but the Clippers’ 32-24 advantage in the third quarter proved difficult to overcome, especially absorbing a Dwight Howard ejection and Ben Simmons’ six fouls.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a game-high 29 points on 13-for-19 shooting, plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Danny Green

Green’s five field goals were all 3-pointers Saturday, ultimately totaling 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 5-for-9 shooting from deep.

Shake Milton

Milton finished with a bench-high 16 points, plus four rebounds and a steal. Milton converted on six of his 11 field goal attempts, and made four of his five foul shots.

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed to Denver, meeting the Nuggets (27-18) Tuesday.

The Nuggets currently hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, half a game behind the No. 4 Lakers (29-17).

All-Star Nikola Jokic leads Denver in scoring (27.2 ppg), rebounds (11.1 rpg), assists (8.6 apg) and steals (1.6 spg).

The Nuggets will visit the Hawks Sunday in Atlanta, before returning home to Denver to host the Sixers.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.