76ers Sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-Day Contract

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 24, 2022 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

After being picked with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, Cauley-Stein has appeared in 420 career games (255 starts) for Sacramento, Golden State and Dallas. He holds career averages of 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per outing while shooting .544 from the floor. Cauley-Stein has shot 50-percent-or-better from the field in each of his six professional seasons, including his rookie season where he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Prior to being drafted, Cauley-Stein played three seasons at the University of Kentucky where he was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. That season, he was also selected to the All-SEC First Team, the All-SEC Defensive Team and the USA Today first team All-American Team. During his time as a Wildcat, Cauley-Stein recorded 233 blocks which are the second-most in program history. Cauley-Stein also is the only player in school history to record at least 500 rebounds, 200 blocks and 100 steals.

The Spearville, Kansas native will wear No. 00 with the 76ers.