76ers Sign Paul Reed to Standard NBA Contract, Mason Jones to Two-Way Deal

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Paul Reed to a standard NBA contract and Mason Jones to a two-way contract.

Reed, who signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Nov. 28, 2020, was named the 2021 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year earlier this week. He was the only player to average at least 22 points and 11 rebounds per game during the G League season, while leading the Delaware Blue Coats to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Reed led the G League with 12 double-doubles in 15 games and was the first player in Delaware franchise history to earn either MVP or Rookie of the Year honors.

The No. 58 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Reed shot .588 from the field, .444 from three-point range and .789 from the free-throw line for the Blue Coats as he was named to the All-NBA G League First Team, All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive Team. He was the only player among the G League’s top-10 in total rebounds with at least 20 three-pointers made (24). In addition to his time in the G League, Reed has seen action in eight games at the NBA level with the 76ers, scoring a career-high six points on two occasions.

Jones, a rookie from Arkansas, appeared in 26 games for Houston earlier this season while on a two-way contract. With the Rockets, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.8 minutes per game. Jones played his sophomore and junior seasons at Arkansas after beginning his collegiate career at Connors State College. Following the 2019-20 season, he was named SEC Co-Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, leading the Razorbacks to a 20-12 record. He was also named to the All-SEC First Team and was the only player in the conference to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.

In both of his collegiate seasons, Jones was teammates with 76ers rookie Isaiah Joe, whom Philadelphia selected with the No. 49 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.