76ers Sign Myles Powell to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a related move, the team has waived Grant Riller.

Powell joins Philadelphia after appearing in 14 total G League games over the last two seasons with the Westchester Knicks. Last season, Powell appeared in 13 of the team’s 15 games, averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.1 minutes per contest. He also ended the season ranked top-10 in the G League in three-point percentage at .446, finishing with the best mark of any player with at least 80 attempts from beyond the arc.

A Trenton, New Jersey native, Powell played collegiately at Seton Hall University where he was named the 2019-20 Big East Player of the Year as a senior, while finishing his college career as Seton Hall’s third all-time leading scorer. Over his four seasons as a Pirate, Powell appeared in 129 games (97 starts) with averages of 17.5 points, 3.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. In his final collegiate season, Powell led Seton Hall in scoring at 21.0 points per game, powering the Pirates to a 21-9 record and the Big East regular season title.

After going undrafted in 2020, Powell signed with the New York Knicks.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will also be eligible to provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats.

He will wear No. 5 with Philadelphia.