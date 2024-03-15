LED G LEAGUE WITH 74.4-PERCENT FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE IN 2022-23
PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 15, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Kai Jones to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Originally selected by New York with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jones’ draft rights were subsequently traded to Charlotte. He’s played in 67 career NBA games for the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points on 56.7-percent shooting and 2.0 rebounds. Jones scored in double figures four times for the Hornets last season, including his first career double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) against Oklahoma City on March 28, 2023.
Jones also saw action in 38 games (37 starts) over the last two seasons with Charlotte’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 17.2 points on 65.8-percent shooting. He added 10.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocked shots in 30.3 minutes per game. Jones’ 74.4-percent field-goal percentage led all G League players in 2022-23.
Collegiately, Jones appeared in 53 games (14 starts) with averages of 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game across two seasons at the University of Texas. Following his sophomore season, the Bahamas native became the first Longhorn to earn the Big 12 Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
Jones will wear No. 88 with the 76ers.
