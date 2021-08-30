76ers Sign Grant Riller to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Grant Riller to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Riller joins Philadelphia after spending the 2020-21 season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

With the Swarm, Riller appeared and started in 11 of the team’s 15 games with averages of 13.1 points while shooting .490 from the floor, .462 from three-point range (second in G League) and .867 from the foul line along with hauling in 1.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists per contest. He poured in a season-high 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-8 3FG), adding four assists and three steals on Feb. 26 against Raptors 905. Riller totaled 20-plus points in three of his 11 G League games, and scored in double figures seven times.

He also made seven appearances at the NBA level with the Hornets, during which he posted 2.6 points per contest.

Riller was selected by the Hornets with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the College of Charleston. In four collegiate seasons, he posted career averages of 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists while holding a career field-goal percentage of .519. He was selected to the All-CAA First Team in both his junior and senior seasons, finishing sixth in the nation in total free throws made as a senior. In 2019-20, Riller ranked second in the CAA and 11th in the NCAA with an average of 21.9 points per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but may not be active for more than 50 NBA games.

Riller will wear No. 5 with Philadelphia.