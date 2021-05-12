76ers Sign Gary Clark to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Gary Clark to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clark spent time with Orlando and Denver earlier this season, appearing in 37 total games, while averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest. He posted a season-high 14 points on Jan. 24 vs. Charlotte, connecting on a career-high-tying four of his seven three-point attempts and adding four rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

A three-year NBA veteran, Clark has seen action in 130 career games with Denver, Orlando and Houston. He’s scored in double figures on nine occasions and has posted at least two steals and two blocks in a game three times. In 14.2 minutes per contest, Clark holds cumulative averages of 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The North Carolina native originally signed with the Rockets in July 2018, following a four-year collegiate career at Cincinnati. As a Bearcat, Clark was named the AAC Player of the Year as a senior and earned AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors twice. All told, he appeared in 139 games, making a school record 137 starts, and posted averages of 10.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes per contest. Clark led the 2017-18 Bearcats to a 31-5 record and a No. 2 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He, Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson and Jack Tyman are the only Cincinnati players ever to post at least 1,400 points and 1,100 rebounds.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. Two-way players may participate in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Clark will wear No. 11 for the 76ers.