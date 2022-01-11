76ers Sign Charlie Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 11, 2022 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a related move, Philadelphia has waived Aaron Henry.

After signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Jan. 3, Brown appeared in two games for Philadelphia, swiping a pair of steals in each of his appearances against San Antonio and Houston.

Prior to joining the 76ers, Brown played for Dallas on a 10-day contract, playing 15 total minutes across three games. Brown also saw action in 11 NBA G League games this season with the 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest for Delaware, and earned NBA G League Player of the Week honors for games played from Nov. 15-21.

For his career, Brown has seen action in 24 NBA games with Philadelphia, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Atlanta after going undrafted in 2019.

A Philadelphia native, Brown played his college basketball at Saint Joseph’s, where he averaged 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in his final season with the Hawks. Following the season, he was named to the 2018-19 All-Atlantic 10 Second Team.