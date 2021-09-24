76ers Sign Second-Round Pick Charles Bassey

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed second-round pick Charles Bassey, whom it selected with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bassey played three collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky University, averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over 72 career games as a Hilltopper. As a junior this past season, he tallied 18 double-doubles, which were the second-most in Division I. Following the 2020-21 season, Bassey was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, after posting 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds (fifth in NCAA) and 3.1 blocks (fourth in NCAA) per contest, while shooting .590 from the field. He was the fourth player in C-USA history to earn POY and DPOY honors in the same season, while also earning a C-USA record seven Player of the Week awards over his career. Bassey finished his career on multiple WKU career lists including fifth in blocked shots (184), fifth in double-doubles (39) and tied for 35th on the all-time scoring list with 1,142 points.

Originally from Nigeria, Bassey moved to San Antonio in high school, where he continued his basketball career.

Bassey will wear No. 23 for the 76ers.

