76ers Sign Aaron Henry, Re-Sign Rayjon Tucker to Two-Way Contracts

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Aaron Henry and re-signed Rayjon Tucker to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Henry, an undrafted free agent from Michigan State University, joins Philadelphia after leading the Spartans in scoring (15.4), assists (3.6), steals (1.3) and minutes (32.6), while finishing tied for the team lead in rebounding at 5.6 per game in 2020-21. During his third and final collegiate season, Henry scored in double figures in 26 of his 28 appearances.

The Indianapolis native’s stats last season led to selections to both the All-Big Ten Third Team (media and coaches) and the Big Ten All-Defensive Team (coaches). These nods were fueled by a season that saw him finish top 10 in the conference in scoring, steals and blocks per outing. As a junior, Henry scored 20-plus points seven times, including two career-best 27-point performances against Nebraska and Indiana.

Tucker, who previously signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Jan. 22, spent the 2020-21 season between the 76ers and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, appearing in 15 games (all starts) and posting 19.4 points (eighth in G League), 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Tucker’s 291 total points ranked fourth in the G League last season.

As a rookie in the 2019-20 season, Tucker appeared in 20 NBA games with the Utah Jazz, as well as 19 G League contests with the Salt Lake City Stars and Wisconsin Herd. In his first G League season, he posted combined averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Tucker played his college basketball at UA Little Rock and Florida Gulf Coast. In 30 games (all starts) with Little Rock, Tucker averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but may not be active for more than 50 NBA games.