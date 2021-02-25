76ers Select SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc. for Buy Black Program

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that the team has selected two Black-owned businesses in the Philadelphia area for the 76ers Buy Black Program. SPERGO is a Philadelphia-based designer apparel brand started by 15-year-old Trey Brown, while Girl Contracting, Inc. is a female-managed construction and real estate development company with 13 years of leadership experience in the industry.

View the following videos produced by Philadelphia Black-owned business 14thandmarket to learn more about SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc., featuring special appearances by 76ers players Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

“With more than 700 applications, the response for the 76ers Buy Black Program exemplifies the opportunity we have to support and help grow some amazing Black-owned businesses in our area. Our new partners, SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc., stood out as established businesses that are ready to grow, and – just as importantly – share the 76ers values of using the power of our business to inspire, make a difference, and have a positive impact in our communities,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer David Gould. “We couldn’t be more excited about launching these new partnerships and are looking forward to announcing additional programs next week to support more of our Buy Black applicants.”

As official partners of the Philadelphia 76ers, SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc. will each undergo a company analysis and receive customized marketing strategies from the 76ers Clio award-winning brand and creative teams. The custom plan will be executed utilizing 76ers platforms and resources designed to help grow and sustain the businesses. SPERGO and Girl Contracting, Inc. will receive expert advice, marketing and advertising assets including TV-visible signage, radio spots, email marketing and access to millions of fans across 76ers digital and social platforms.

“Growing up as a kid in Philadelphia I would always watch the 76ers games, so to be a part of their Buy Black Program as a 15-year-old entrepreneur is a dream come true,” said SPERGO CEO Trey Brown. “I started SPERGO three years ago and I would never have imagined that I would be officially stamped a 76ers partner by my home basketball team.”

“The Buy Black Program provides a pathway to the corporate expertise, resources and support to which Black-owned businesses, such as Girl Contracting, would typically not have access,” said Girl Contracting, Inc. President Malhon Sutton. “Our official partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers means we can scale our business, but we don’t have to do it alone. The 76ers are a welcomed pillar of support for our Black and Brown communities, which are struggling during these challenging times.”

The Buy Black Program received more than 700 applications from local businesses. The 76ers and its partners will select additional Buy Black applicants for two upcoming programs. The first is in partnership with The Enterprise Center, a local community nonprofit focused on supporting minority businesses and entrepreneurs. The program will offer applying businesses referrals to a $500,000 grant program for Black and Brown-owned businesses, as well as support applying for and accessing Payroll Protection Program loans.

Businesses will also be selected to participate in Firstrust Bank’s Small Business Spotlight, a program in partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce which will offer Black-owned businesses. Through Firstrust Bank’s Small Business Spotlight, six businesses will receive $2,500 grants and each will be featured in a video on 76ers channels highlighting its business.