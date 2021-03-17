76ers Seek Seventh Straight W Versus Bucks

The 76ers (28-12), undefeated since the All-Star break and riding a six-game winning streak, will host another powerhouse Wednesday at The Center - the 25-14 Milwaukee Bucks.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers to victory in the first half of their back-to-back Tuesday at home over the New York Knicks, scoring a game-high 30 points, while adding six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

“Tobias really took over,” Ben Simmons (16 pts, 13 reb, 7 ast) said. “Got to his post game, hit a couple threes, and gave us some energy. When we play as a team, it’s a different story.”

Simmons, who led the team in rebounding and assists, has never lost to the Knicks (13-0).

Tuesday’s performance marked Harris’ 21st 20-point performance this season. The Sixers are 18-3 in those games.

Heading into Wednesday's showdown, the Sixers maintain a 1.0-game lead over the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (27-13), and a 2.5-game lead over the No. 3 Bucks.

“We know their size, and their athletic ability,” Harris said about Milwaukee. "It’s going to be another challenge for us, but night after night, in this stretch of games, we just have to be a really good team at figuring it out.

“Every night is going to present a new challenge, and we have to be ready to accept that.”

Joel Embiid remains out (left knee bone bruise).

Simmons views the Sixers' two most recent wins, and the games ahead, as experience and confidence-builders.

“It’s huge, because when [Joel] does come back, guys are going to be confident in being able to play.”

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bucks (25-14) have won four straight, and nine of their last 10.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (29.0 ppg), rebounding (11.7 rpg), and sharing (6.2 apg). His already-impressive stats are on the rise, averaging 31.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game over his last 10 games.

In the Bucks’ two game series at Washington on Monday and Saturday, the team picked up a pair of wins behind Antetokounmpo’s 33-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double Saturday, and his 31-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double Monday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic