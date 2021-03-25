76ers Seek Season Sweep of Lakers

The 76ers (31-13) will look for their fourth straight win and a regular season sweep of the Lakers (28-16) Thursday in Los Angeles.

After wins at New York and at Golden State, the Sixers will look to continue their perfect road trip - even in the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) thus far.

Embiid remains out for Thursday’s matchup at STAPLES Center, while Curry has been upgraded to questionable. Danny Green (left hip soreness) is also questionable.

Almost two months ago, the Sixers took their first meeting of the season with the Lakers in style - a 107-106 victory at The Center, punctuated by Tobias Harris’ game-winner.

Harris finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the matchup.

Harris has played a leading role in his team’s latest wins, elevating his already-impressive season.

Over his last 10 games, Harris has averaged 22.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

“He’s in this to win,” Doc Rivers said of Harris following the Sixers’ 108-98 victory over the Warriors Tuesday. “He’s not in this for numbers, he’s in this for wins. You can see that in the way he’s playing.

Harris is dangerously close to ‘50-40-90 club’ status, averaging 50.8% from the field, 41.3% from deep, and 89.4% from the foul line this season thus far.

“My attitude is not to get the highlights or get the praise - it’s just, get the win,” Harris said Tuesday. “Do whatever I can for us to get the win, and for us to be laughing and screaming in the locker room after the game, and enjoying winning.”

Thursday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Lakers have dropped three in a row, most recently falling to the Pelicans in New Orleans Thursday, 128-111.

Hit with an injury bug, the Lakers will be without LeBron James (right ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right calf strain), and Jared Dudley (right MCL tear) Thursday night.

Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers in scoring against New Orleans, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds from off the bench.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic