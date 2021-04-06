76ers Seek Season Series Sweep Over Celtics

After a quick stop at home, the 76ers (34-16) are back on the road, tipping off their four-game trip Tuesday in Boston.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the third and final regular season meeting between the Sixers and Celtics (25-25), as the Sixers look to sweep the season series.

The Sixers’ first two victories over Boston came in a two-game series in South Philadelphia, as the Sixers took a 117-109 victory on Jan. 20, and a 122-110 win on Jan. 22.

Joel Embiid, who returned to the floor Saturday after over two weeks sidelined (left knee bone bruise), was dominant in the January two-game set.

In the first game, Embiid notched a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus two assists. In the second matchup, he totaled 38 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Tobias Harris also excelled in both matchups, scoring 22 and 23 points, respectively.

Tuesday’s meeting with the C’s is a bounce-back opportunity for the Sixers, which fell to the Grizzlies, 116-100, Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sixers won the front half of the back-to-back Saturday over Minnesota, 122-113.

“We’re not going to make any excuses,” Dwight Howard said after Sunday’s loss. “We’re going to continue to get better.”

Howard added that the team’s focus remains straight ahead:

“We just have to continue to stay positive, stay locked in on what our goal is - which is to win a championship.”

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

As of Monday evening, the Celtics (25-25) hold the No. 7 seed in the East.

Boston will seek its third straight victory Tuesday, most recently topping the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, 116-86.

Jayson Tatum leads the C’s in scoring, averaging 25.2 points, plus 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Jalen Brown is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic