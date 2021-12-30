76ers Seek Perfect Trip at Brooklyn

The 76ers (18-16) will look to cap a perfect road trip against the Nets (23-9) Thursday.

With wins at Washington and at Toronto in tow, the Sixers will play their final game of 2021 in Brooklyn before returning to Philadelphia.

Tuesday in Toronto, the Sixers took a 114-109 victory over the Raptors, led by Joel Embiid’s 36 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

“I’m just happy about the win,” Embiid said postgame. “The thing that I’m proud of is my defense. I pride myself, and the team, really, in getting stops, especially when we need them. Guard whoever needs to be guarded - that’s the part I’m really proud of.”

Tyrese Maxey echoed Embiid:

“When we get the win, it’s great. That’s the ultimate goal at the end. For us to rally, and rally together, and get defensive stops, that’s always a good thing.”

Tobias Harris notched his first career triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and a block.

Harris and Embiid each got to the foul line 14 times, with Harris converting on 13 of his free throws and Embiid converting on 12.

In his second game back (health and safety protocols), Georges Niang scored a bench-high 19 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-8 from deep. Furkan Korkmaz recorded his second consecutive double-figure performance off the bench, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, and a steal.

In the Sixers’ most recent meeting with Brooklyn on Dec. 16, the Nets took a 114-105 victory in Brooklyn, led by Kevin Durant’s 34 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Durant has been out (health and safety protocols) since that meeting with the Sixers, but is available to return for Thursday’s rematch.

For the 76ers, as of Thursday morning, Danny Green (health and safety protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out Thursday, while Shake Milton (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to questionable.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

On the heels of three consecutive postponements, the Nets (23-9) topped the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday and Monday.

James Harden led the way for the Nets Monday versus the Clippers, recording a 39-point, 15-assist double-double, plus eight rebounds and two steals. Harden shot 15-for-25 from the field and 4-for-9 from deep. Patty Mills added 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play), David Duke Jr. (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe (health and safety protocols), and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic