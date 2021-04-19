76ers Seek Fifth Straight Versus Golden State

The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers (39-17) will seek their fifth straight victory Monday, hosting the Golden State Warriors (28-29) at The Center.

With just 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Sixers, who also boast the best home record (22-5) in the East, will look to extend their existing 1.5 game lead over the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (38-19).

The Sixers also enter Monday’s matchup boasting a 106.6 defensive rating - a figure topping the Eastern Conference and second in the NBA, behind the Lakers (105.8).

The Sixers’ 6.3 blocks per game are tied for most in the league, and their 8.9 steals per game mark the second-highest average in the NBA.

In the team’s most recent outing Friday, it boasted a shorthanded victory over the LA Clippers, winning 106-103 behind Joel Embiid’s 36-point, 14-rebound double-double.

“I think he’s clearly the MVP this season,” Ben Simmons (12 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk) said of Embiid postgame Friday.

But Embiid isn’t just an on-court MVP, he was also honored Monday for his meaningful off-court initiatives with the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Furkan Korkmaz - who started in the absence of Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) and Seth Curry (left hip flexor tightness) - tallied 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Friday’s matchup marked the third 18-plus point performance in Korkmaz’ last four outings.

George Hill (right thumb surgery) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s meeting with the Warriors. Harris (right knee soreness), Curry (left hip flexor tightness), Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness), and Dwight Howard (left knee soreness) are also questionable.

Monday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Warriors (28-29) occupy the No. 9 seed in the West, winning four of their last five games.

Golden State fell to Boston Saturday, 119-114, snapping their four-game win streak. Steph Curry scored 47 points (6-8 3PT FG) in the loss.

Curry has been on a tear, averaging 39.9 points over his last nine games, shooting 55.6% from the field, 49.2% from deep, and 90.8% from the foul stripe during that period.

Curry is questionable for Monday’s matchup (left ankle soreness). Kelly Oubre Jr. is also questionable (left wrist soreness), while Eric Paschall, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and James Wiseman are all out.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic