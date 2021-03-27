76ers Seek Fifth Straight at Clippers

It’s been a perfect road trip thus far for the 76ers (32-13), winning at New York, at Golden State, and at Los Angeles Thursday ahead of their Saturday visit with the LA Clippers (30-16).

Thursday night marked the Sixers fourth straight victory, winning 109-101 over the Los Angeles Lakers (29-17), and also marked a milestone for former Lakers Danny Green and Dwight Howard, who received their 2019-20 championship rings.

And that wasn’t the only excitement that came Thursday, as the team acquired George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis at the trade deadline. Friday, the team also announced signing Paul Reed to a standard NBA contract and Mason Jones to a two-way deal.

Green, who played alongside Hill in San Antonio, is ecstatic to reunite:

“[George is] amazing,” Green said after scoring a game-high 28 points against his former team Thursday. “I see him all the time, every summer, work out with him here and there.

“Hell of a player, even better person. [He] can shoot the ball, play his role well, and is a selfless player. I think he’s going to fit right in. I think he’s going to do great for us.”

Reflecting on the deadline, Doc Rivers says he’s looking forward to continuing on the journey with this top-seeded team.

“We got through shootaround, and right at the end of shootaround was 12 o’clock,” Rivers said of Thursday’s deadline. “The fact that everybody was happy at 12:01 means you’re doing something right as a group. This was a really good thing for a lot of our guys.”

Saturday’s matchup also marks Rivers’ first meeting with his former team, after coaching the Clippers from 2013-2020.

“It will be nice,” Rivers said Thursday, looking ahead. “My stint with the Clippers, I really believe, helped change that franchise.”

Saturday’s contest tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Both the Sixers and Clippers will seek their fifth straight victory Saturday, as the teams face off for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

The Clippers hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, 1.0 game behind the 30-14 Phoenix Suns, and 4.0 games behind the No. 1 Utah Jazz (33-11).

The Clippers’ 1-2 punch has impressed this season, as Kawhi Leonard leads LA in scoring, averaging 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while Paul George averages 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic